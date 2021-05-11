MANCHESTER — It’s been almost two weeks since Northshire Bookstore changed hands and the new owners say the enterprise is going well.
“The stores have been lovingly cared for and properly operated for 45 years, and the Morrow family has done such a great job of building and maintaining this important institution,” said Clark French, who now owns Northshire Bookstore along with his wife and partner, Lu. “Our job, number one, is to continue that legacy.”
They bought the store from Chris Morrow, son of the store’s founders, Ed Morrow and Barbara Morrow, who opened in 1976. In 2013, they opened a Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York.
The Frenches are not new to the Manchester community, having been here for 22 years. Clark French said Tuesday that he’s largely been in the real estate business, though in his early 20s he owned a small chain of retail stores. He’s worked with the Taconic Hotel, and just before the pandemic, bought and later renovated the former Mark Skinner Library.
“When you live in a small town, you get involved in the community,” he said. “So we’re involved in different organizations and sit on boards — you contribute how you can. And the Northshire Bookstore is more than a business, it’s really a community gathering place.”
Bookstores are familiar spaces for their local fans, he said. People find comfort in them, and the Frenches have no plans to change that. Offerings remain the same, as will the staffing.
“I don’t think we would have contemplated this new role if it hadn’t been for the fact that we have such wonderful, dedicated employees,” he said. “We even have several employees who have been with the Northshire Bookstore for 30 years, and they’re not just the best at running a bookstore in Vermont and Saratoga, they’re the best in the industry. So there are no staffing changes even contemplated.”
The changes people will see will be from a slow easing out of the pandemic, Clark French said. Through the course of 2020 and the past five months, Northshire Bookstore, like many of its kind, has leaned more heavily on its online sales, which have done well, and offered things like curbside pickup. French said he plans to continue to improve online service and to keep certain practices adopted during the pandemic that remain popular.
“I think we’ve all learned a lot through the pandemic, and it would be remiss of us if we didn’t take some of what we’ve learned and try to let that stay applicable in the future,” he said.
Chris Morrow said Tuesday that after 23 years with the bookstores, he was feeling as if he wanted to move onto something new, and perhaps the business could benefit from fresh people.
“Amazingly, Clark was the first person I talked to about buying the store,” he said. “We didn’t have a business broker or anything, it just evolved from a conversation. The main things I was looking for was someone who had business acumen and interest in books and the resources to carry the story forward into the coming decades.”
Some highlights he remembers from the past two decades are the store winning the Seller of the Year award from Publisher’s Weekly in 2006 and opening the Saratoga location to great success.
The bookstore regularly hosts author events at its locations and has drawn some big names through the years such as Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Rachel Maddow.
John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, said Tuesday locals and visitors alike see the Northshire Bookstore as a valuable resource.
“I can’t tell you how many people have come back from the bookstore and just said it’s the quintessential bookstore that you just don’t find anymore,” he said. “It offers just such a unique experience that you can’t find very often anywhere in the country.”
Given its importance, he was pleased to hear the business was sold to a local family.
