The Rutland Town Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday to open Northwood Pool under new rules aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The pool is open now. The new rules can be found on the town's website at bit.ly/0624Pool
In explaining the rules to the board, Recreation Director Michael Rowe said there will be three sessions per day where groups of between 10 and 22 people can swim. People can sign up ahead of time or come by the pool and be signed in.
“As you enter, your name will be taken down, your temperature will be taken and a list of simple guidelines which are listed in the plan will be talked about with the people entering the pool,” he said. “We will have social distancing wherever possible in the pool area. We won’t have any water fountains up and running; the bathroom will be running; everyone brings their own chair. I feel we’re in pretty good shape to give it a go and see how it works, especially after this past week and a half with the heat I’ve received lots of phone calls.”
Selectwoman Sharon Russell initially advocated for the children’s pool to be closed, saying it’s too difficult to ensure young children will follow social-distancing rules, but after some discussion it was decided the children’s pool could be open provided each child was under direct supervision by a parent or guardian.
Selectman Joe Denardo said he was concerned about how the rules would be enforced, saying it’s likely some people won’t want to follow them and may attempt to intimidate monitors.
Rowe said he’s spoken to the people who will be on watch, and they’ve discussed strategies for resolving such conflicts. Rowe said he plans to be at the pool to make sure things go smoothly.
“Personally, if folks are going to give us a hard time, I’m going to ask them to leave, and then I’m going to call the (police department) if it becomes an issue,” he said. “I think having some good de-escalating skills and working with people, helping them understand, and being proactive is going to go a long way. The rules aren’t aggressively huge, you just have to spread out. It’s not like this huge change, they just need to be a little bit more cautious.”
The board discussed several other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it voted to require all visitors to town buildings to wear face masks. Town employees must also wear the masks at their own discretion when in a confined area with others. The issue came up when Denardo said several weeks ago he was at the transfer station and saw numerous people not wearing masks.
“I’m concerned that if we don’t start doing the right stuff, this bug is going to go on forever, and this is going to be what we’ve got for a long time,” he said.
The board also decided to resume in-person meetings, but to hold them at the Center Rutland Fire Station, where the available spaces are larger than what’s at the Town Hall. Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said a call-in option would still be available for anyone who wished to use it.
For several months the board has been meeting remotely via the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.