A physician assistant, formerly at a local practice, is accused of working with two other people to forge a prescription.
Edward Durling, 66, of Queensbury, New York, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of prescription fraud. According to court records, he was released without bail under the condition that he not have contact with some of the people involved in the case.
Durling’s attorney, Mark Furlan, did not return a call seeking comment.
Sean Galante, 40, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of prescription forgery and a misdemeanor count of lying to a law enforcement officer. He was released without bail under conditions including that he not contact certain people involved in the case.
Galante had been cited to appear in court Monday, but didn’t. An arrest warrant with bail for $1,000 was issued on that day by Judge David Fenster. It’s not clear how Galante came to be in court Thursday.
Galante's attorney, Public Defender Katelyn Atwood, didn’t return a call seeking comment on Thursday.
According to an affidavit by Rutland City Police Officer Richard Caravaggio, on Sept. 20 Caravaggio was called to Convenient Medical on North Main Street for a reported prescription fraud. He said a receptionist and a practitioner said they were contacted by the Rutland Pharmacy, which had received a prescription supposedly written by the practitioner for 20 mg of methylphenidate (Ritalin) to Galante, which they suspected was fake.
The practitioner told police Galante was at the practice a few days prior and had been discharged for being belligerent. Also, she told police that Galante’s usual provider, Durling, had been fired from the practice on Sept. 9 for being suspected of over-prescribing medications. She supplied police with a sample of her handwriting and said she hadn’t written any prescriptions for Galante lately.
Caravaggio went to Rutland Pharmacy and met with the owner and his son. He wrote that the signature on the suspicious prescription didn’t match the aforementioned practitioner's handwriting. The son, who also works at the pharmacy, said the prescription was dropped off at the drive-through window the night before by a woman whom he did not recognize.
Caravaggio went back to Convenient Medical and showed them the prescription. He was told by the practitioner that the handwriting looked like Durling’s, but Caravaggio didn’t have enough samples to conclude that.
Later that afternoon, Caravaggio met with Durling and Galante at the Rutland City Police Department. Police learned that Durling and Galante are friends and that Galante either lives with, or sometimes stays at Durling’s home. Galante told police he found the prescription pad in Durling’s house and forged the prescription, and that Durling had nothing to do with it.
Galante told police he never intended to use the prescription and only filled it out to show other people he was trying to obtain drugs. The only one of these people he would name was a woman. He said it was the woman who took the prescription from the house, even though he’d told her it was fake.
The woman was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges related to this case, but didn’t appear in court. Records indicate she’s been cited to appear Jan. 21.
State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy didn’t return a call seeking comment Thursday.
Caravaggio said he looked at Durling’s written statement and felt his handwriting matched the forged prescription better than Galante’s.
On Oct. 15, Caravaggio and Christopher Paquette, of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, met with Durling. Paquette had contacted Caravaggio, saying he’d previously investigated Durling and was interested in this matter.
On Thursday, Paquette directed media inquiries to Tim Desmond, spokesman for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration New England Field Division. Desmond did not return a call seeking comment.
Durling told police the woman was a patient of his, and that it was Galante and the woman’s idea to use the prescription pad to obtain drugs and sell them. Durling said he wrote prescriptions for Ritalin, Percocet and Gabapentin to Galante, forging the aforementioned practitioner's name on them. He said he left off the diagnosis code so the pharmacy would know they were fake. According to Durling, the woman took the Ritalin prescription while Galante tore the other two up after she left.
According to Durling, the woman returned the next day, upset because she’d heard over a scanner that police had been called about this and knew the prescription wouldn’t be filled. At that point, according to Durling, Galante said he would take the blame to protect Durling.
In a follow-up interview, Durling said Galante asked him for the prescriptions before the woman arrived. Durling and Galante argued, with Durling claiming he told Galante this wasn’t the way to get money. Galante and the woman then talked in the house, outside Durling’s hearing. Durling said he thought Galante had torn up all three prescriptions after walking the woman to her vehicle.
After Durling learned a fake prescription had been turned in, he checked the trash and discovered only two prescriptions had been torn up. He said Galante told him he was planning to get the third prescription back from the woman, but it had already been turned in.
According to a “cessation of practice agreement” available on the State of Vermont Board of Medical Practice website, Durling voluntarily agreed to temporarily stop practicing medicine as of Nov. 6. According to the document, it’s not a disciplinary action, but is a public document that will become part of Durling’s licensing file and can be shared with other licensing authorities.
