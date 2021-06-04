MONTPELIER — Dozens of new walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are slated for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the governor announced.
Gov. Phil Scott had said that once 80% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and end all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. As of Thursday, 78.6% had been reached, meaning 7,878 people still need to be vaccinated.
“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” Scott stated. “As we’re seeing a slowdown in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective — now is the time.”
Below is a list of the new walk-in clinics, and below that, links to additional ways to get the vaccine.
Saturday, June 5
— Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland, 7 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.— Capital City Farmers Market, 133 State St., Montpelier, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.— Sandbar State Park, Milton, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
— St. Albans Bay Car and Motorcycle Show, St. Albans Bay Park, noon to 2 p.m.
— Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Brandon noon to 2 p.m.
— Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington, noon to 3 p.m.
— Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College Street, Burlington, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
— Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
— Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
— Lake Seymour Boat Launch, Morgan, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
— Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, 7 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
— Lake Seymour Beach, Morgan, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
— Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Road, Waterbury Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
— Elmore State Park, 856 VT-12, Elmore, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Lake Willoughby South Beach, Route 5A, Westmore, noon to 2 p.m.
— Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Road, Ludlow, noon to 2 p.m.
— Bolton Potholes, 1 Bolton Valley Access Road, Bolton, noon to 2 p.m.
— Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington, noon to 3 p.m.
— Lake Willoughby North Beach, Route 5A, Westmore, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
— Plainfield Community Suppers, 641 Recreation Field Road, Plainfield, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, June 7
— Barre Courthouse, 255 N Main St., Barre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Williston Woods Mobile Home Park, 126 Williston Woods Road, Williston, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— St. George Villa Mobile Home Park, 8066 Route 2A, St. George, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
— Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
— Sunset Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, 829 Richmond Road, Hinesburg, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
— The Edge, 115 Wellness Drive, Williston, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Offering a free one-month membership to those who get vaccinated.
— Triple L Mobile Home Park, Hinesburg Road, Hinesburg, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Other ways
Vaccination opportunities for those working in restaurants and the hospitality and tourism industry can be found online at accd.vermont.gov/vaccine, while others can register at vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration. Walk-in appointments are also available at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, and Costco. Appointments can be made at Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy and UVMMC outpatient pharmacies.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
