In September 2018, the daughter and grandson of Mary Fitzgerald, who was 85 at the time, were accused of neglecting her so badly her life was at risk.
On Monday, a nurse who had worked at Mountain View Center was accused of diverting her pain medication for his own use while Mary Fitzgerald was dying in February.
Dermot J. Hanna, 59, of Killington, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of obtaining a regulated drug by fraud and two misdemeanor counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Hanna was released without bail.
The charges against Hanna are based on an affidavit submitted by Detective Michael Warren, with the investigative division of the Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation.
Warren said Virginia Merriam, an investigator with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, had made a complaint to the Office of Professional Regulation, or OPR, on May 24. Merriam was responding to a referral from the Vermont State Medical Examiner’s Office about the death of Fitzgerald, who had been a resident at the Mountain View Center in Rutland.
The coroner had found that while Fitzgerald’s narcotics log showed she had been given a painkiller, hydromorphone, there was none in her system. However, two prescription antipsychotic drugs, haldol and seroquel, were found.
Warren and Merriam met on Aug. 6 with the executive director of Mountain View and the facility’s director of nursing. Warren said Hanna was identified as the nurse providing care for Fitzgerald during the last hours of her life and pronounced her death on Feb. 17.
Merriam said she had concerns about Hanna because he was administering more medication than any other nurse at Mountain View.
“(The director of nursing) said Mr. Hanna was considered one of the best nurses they had regarding pain management. He explained the (visiting nurses) often complimented his practices and feel that he understands his patients and medicates them and manages their pain better than most of the other other nurses,” Warren said in the affidavit.
Based on the discussion with Merriam and Warren, the executive director of Mountain View filed a complaint on Aug. 8 with the OPR that said Mountain View officials had found 28 incidents where medications had been lost due to “wasting” but without another witness. Hanna was suspended until the incidents could be investigated.
Warren said he met with Hanna on Aug. 13.
Hanna told investigators he had been working at Mountain View for about 15 years.
“Mr. Hanna said he has been working full time as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) for the past 10 years, a job which he thoroughly enjoys,” the affidavit said.
Warren’s affidavit said he told Hanna about the results of the autopsy and asked him to “be honest” about whether Hanna had taken Fitzgerald’s pain medication.
“Mr. Hanna said that he had taken the medication for himself. Mr. Hanna said approximately 18 months ago he began working longer shifts and he had been dealing with pain associated with an ankle injury from approximately 15 years ago,” Warren said in the affidavit.
Warren said Hanna told him he had taken seroquel from other patients and given it to Fitzgerald “to make her comfortable.”
“Mr. Hanna said although he has health insurance, he didn’t go to his doctor to get pain medication as it was easier to take it from residents when he needed it,” Warren said in the affidavit.
Hanna said he didn’t remember if he gave Fitzgerald the haldol.
Warren said on Aug. 29, Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s deputy chief medical examiner, said she reviewed all the documents in the Fitzgerald case and found that the haldol and seroquel were not contributing factors in Fitzgerald’s death but the lack of pain medication “could have caused unnecessary pain and suffering.”
The felony count of neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in serious bodily injury against Marie E. Fitzgerald, 61, Fitzgerald’s daughter, and Christopher Preedom, 40, Fitzgerald’s grandson, in Rutland criminal court are still pending. Both are from Rutland.
Police investigated Marie Fitzgerald and Preedom based on reports from Rutland Regional Medical Staff who examined Fitzgerald in August 2018 and found her to be extremely thin, covered with feces, and with a sore on her right hip which appeared to go all the way through to her bone.”
If Hanna is convicted of the charges in the case, which is being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s office, he could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.
