At 72, Joyce Underwood loves to volunteer her time. For the past 10 years, she’s been a friend to many folks older than herself through the Senior Companion Program in Rutland County, but federal guidelines don’t make it easy.
“It’s not about the money, but it helps, that way you’re not paying out of your own pocket,” she said in an interview Monday. “I wish the federal government would back up a little bit.”
The program pairs low-income people who are at least 55 years old with seniors in need of companionship and some help with errands. It offers a small hourly stipend and some compensation for mileage.
In Rutland, the program has a shortage of volunteers and an abundance of folks who wish to use it, said Aaron Brush, volunteer, caregiver and senior companion coordinator for Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA), which coordinates the program.
“I have a group up here, usually it’s at 10, 12 volunteers, right now I’m down to seven,” said Brush. “We lost five senior companions in a four-month period, which is a lot.”
There’s always a waiting list for people who want companions, said Brush, but at 52 it’s not usually so high.
Brush said there’s no particular reason for the increase in demand beyond the state’s aging population. The people it serves are the elderly who live in their own homes or apartments, who’ve lost the ability to drive for one reason or another.
“It’s just a really hard program to recruit for,” said Brush. “The reason being, there’s a lot of eligibility guidelines, the first one being you have to be 55-plus.”
Volunteers also can’t make more than 200% of the federal poverty level, he said. This is because the program offers a stipend — $2.65 per hour, and 30 cents per mile driven. Volunteers must commit to at least 12 hours per week and can’t serve more than 40.
“Eighty percent of the people I get in here wanting to apply for this are over-income,” said Brush, who refers them to a more generalized senior volunteer program run by SVCOA that offers no stipend, which can be a deal-breaker for many would-be helpers.
“They can’t afford to pay to be a volunteer,” said Brush.
Linda Conroy, director of the Vermont Senior Companion Program, who oversees the Senior Companion Programs in the state, said Monday that federally, the program is under the umbrella of the Corporation for National and Community Service. As such, changes come quite slowly.
Conroy said it was only several years ago that the income requirement for volunteers was expanded to 200% of the federal poverty level. It had been 100%. The stipend and mileage reimbursement, however, hasn’t changed for some 40 years. What used to be minimum wage is now far from it, making it hard for volunteers to be involved.
This is a shame, she said, because those who do volunteer often form deep connections with those they work with.
Underwood said being involved has helped her remain active in the community, and she takes great reward from helping others do the same and remain in their own homes. She said she often keeps in touch with people after they’ve moved into nursing homes or assisted living centers.
Brush said those wanting to volunteer should contact him at 802-772-7835 or abrush@svcoa.net.
