The Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept Superintendent Adam Taylor's request for indefinite leave during Tuesday night's School Board meeting, according to Commissioner Alison Notte.
The request will last through the end of his contract, which is slated to end in June 2020, and no reason was given for his request, Notte said Wednesday.
The board will search for a new interim superintendent in Taylor's absence, and will reconvene at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to further discuss a plan, Notte said.
Associate Principal Greg Schillinger confirmed Wednesday that he had received word of Taylor's request, but said he had no further information and declined to comment.
Taylor came to Rutland from Oakland, California, in 2018 to replace former superintendent Mary Moran, who retired. Taylor taught in California for decades.
In a special March 5 meeting, the board voted to appoint a three-member committee assisted by legal counsel to develop an improvement plan in renegotiation of Taylor's employment contract, in addition to any other improvements as the committee finds appropriate and acceptable.
“The committee then will report what it has developed to the board of school commissioners prior to March 26,” Cavacas read during the open session portion of the March meeting.
Courcelle appointed commissioners Cavacas, Notte and Joanne Pencak as the three-person team.
“The contract has provisions in it in terms of the reviews and things like that,” Courcelle said in March. “The key point in this is the development of an improvement plan that this group will bring forth to the board ... for his performance.”
Courcelle said attorney William Meub, of Rutland-based Meub, Gallivan and Larson, would assist the board with its report.
The Rutland City School Board met at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8 for an executive session regarding the "Ad Hoc Superintendent Review and Development Committee," according to a public notice.
The meeting was held at the law offices of Meub, Gallivan and Larson, attorneys at law at 65 Grove St. instead of at the Longfellow School Administration Building, where the commissioners meet for most of their School Board meetings.
Before he entered the meeting, Courcelle said no action would be taken after the executive session, which was the only item on the agenda.
Attempts were made to contact Taylor, Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss, but none could be reached for comment Wednesday.
