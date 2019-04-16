The oldest deer shot by a hunter last year was a 20-year-old doe. The oldest buck taken by a hunter was 12, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.
Hunters are asked to send to the state a tooth from the deer they take so its age can be checked. According to the department, 2,999 hunters did so during the November rifle season. State biologists working at certain check stations during the season also collected teeth from 915 deer.
The 20-year-old doe was shot by a youth hunter in Braintree. It, and a 20-year-old doe killed in a vehicle collision in 2016, are the oldest recorded deer in the state, according to the department. The 12-year-old buck was shot in Ferrisburgh, and is among the oldest recorded in the state, with the other three 12-year-old bucks having been recorded 2016 and 2017.
Hunters who submitted a tooth can visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com to see how old their deer was.
“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who were willing to support our deer management efforts by bringing their deer to a biological reporting station or providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “We are also grateful to the reporting stations that helped collect teeth from the deer they reported. This effort would not have been as successful without their assistance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.