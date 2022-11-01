Nearly 20 years ago, Jose Oliver left his home in the Dominican Republic with only $70, a backpack of his belongings, and a goal of creating a better future for himself and his family in the United States.
On Sept. 29, Oliver achieved that goal with the purchase of his own business: Rutland’s Subaru dealership.
“It’s a dream come true. Especially for somebody from my background, to be able to actually accomplish this, it’s amazing,” Oliver said.
Oliver, 41, first moved to Massachusetts in 2001 after an economic depression in the Dominican Republic forced him to close his business selling construction materials. With just enough money for a plane ticket and a little left over, he moved in with his mother and younger brother who had previously been living in the state.
During this time, he shared a room with his younger brother and put himself through school for civil engineering, working any and every odd job that made him “an honest dollar.”
Upon his graduation, all he could find in the field was office work — something that just didn’t feel like him.
“If I don’t like what I’m going to be doing (in my career), I just can’t wake up in the morning and go do it and give it my all. I had bought a car from Waterford Honda in Manchester, (New Hampshire) and I liked the guys (there). I told my wife, ‘In the meantime, I’m gonna go sell cars and see what happens.’ And here we are, all those years later,” Oliver said. “I ended up loving it because you get to meet lots of interesting people. And, if you do it honestly and ethically, you help people.”
After obtaining that first sales job in 2006, Oliver went back to school at Southern New Hampshire University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business, while also working 60 hours a week at the dealership.
Eventually, Oliver worked his way into general management, most recently serving as general manager of Twin City Subaru in Berlin.
The next step from there was having a dealership of his own.
In addition to Oliver’s own hard work and dedication he put in to achieve this dream, Oliver worked closely with Subaru New England, his broker Nancy Phillips of the New Hampshire-based Nancy Phillips Associates, and his lenders from Live Oak Bank and JP Morgan Chase Bank. Together they established Oliver Subaru of Rutland.
The road was not without its challenges.
Before meeting Phillips and the lenders, Oliver said that finding the means and programs to achieve his dream was challenging because of the amount of capital required to purchase a dealership.
Phillips and her company handle the sale of major auto dealerships throughout New England and New York. She said that when she first met Oliver early in 2022, she saw that he not only had stellar credentials, but that he was also “just a really good person.”
“He is not a conventional purchaser of a dealership in the current market. Most dealerships, when we select a person to purchase it, we are looking for someone who has the credentials, but they normally also have to be fully funded — which means we need to know they have sufficient funds in advance before we’ll work with them on an acquisition,” Phillips said. “He was not in that position. However, just through working with him and (those) other entities in advance of him penciling the purchase, he was able to put it together.”
And according to Phillips, lenders Live Oak Bank and JP Morgan Chase Bank stepped up for the exact same reason she did — Oliver’s qualifications and determination.
Connor Duncan, loan officer and vice president of dealer operations at the North Carolina-based Live Oak Bank, began working with Oliver more than nine months ago and said he and Oliver looked at several other dealerships before finding the Rutland location in March and determining whether it was the right fit.
Duncan also said Oliver embodied what Live Oak Bank looks for in a customer: his passion, tenacity and willingness to be educated through a financial lens made it clear that he would achieve his dream, no matter the challenges.
“We knew that there was a goal in mind and getting to that was going to take a lot of diligence, educating (and) long nights and days. But I really think that we got it right with Jose,” Duncan said. “It was a pleasure working with Jose throughout the process (and) journey and ultimately I feel like I was blessed to be in a position to use what was at my disposal to make a small difference in helping him realize his American Dream.”
Having lived in Vermont for a little more than three years now, Oliver said he is excited to continue growing his business and connect with the Rutland community.
“I try to do a lot for the communities where I work and live — sort of ‘Sharing the Love,’ (like) the Subaru tag. I’ve been doing that for as long as I’ve been in the car business,” Oliver said. “Come over and meet us and give us an opportunity. We’re friendly, we’re open, we want to meet everybody, and we want to get involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.