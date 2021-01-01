Everyone Eats, a program that provides food for Vermonters in need by working with restaurants that prepared the meals and farms that provided the food, was “put on hold” on Thursday as organizers identify new funding sources for a program they hope will continue.
Jean Hamilton, Everyone Eats statewide coordinator for Southeastern Vermont Community Action, said the funding had come from federal CARES Act money that had been allocated to Vermont and then provided through the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development to SEVCA. An early concern was that CARES funding had to be spent by the end of the year, but after a new COVID relief bill was signed last week, the deadline for spending CARES funding was extended for a year.
However, Hamilton pointed out, with the great need across Vermont, the budget already had been exhausted.
“There was a great need and we matched our budget to what we could spend before Dec. 30,” she said.
Hamilton said Everyone Eats was designed as a multi-stakeholder, multi-impact program. In Rutland County, for instance, the Vermont Farmers Food Center coordinates with farmers, seeing losses because people were staying home to avoid spreading COVID-19; restaurants, seeing losses because they were not able to attract customers; and Vermonters, experiencing food insecurity because of lost jobs or reduced hours.
The process was created to benefit local farms and restaurants, as well as hungry Vermonters.
According to the organizers, as of Thursday, Everyone Eats has worked with more than 170 Vermont farms and food producers, and more than 150 restaurants and business to provide more than 500,000 meals across all 14 counties.
Organizers have been looking at ways to keep Everyone Eats going for some time, Hamilton said, but she admitted it’s a challenge.
“Not only the basic challenge of finding millions of dollars, but it has been exacerbated by the complexity of this COVID landscape and the various relief bills and funding mechanisms that sort of appear and disappear and are changing rapidly,” she said.
Hamilton said that even while conditions have changed, there have been “continued opportunities” and strong support from the hubs in various parts of Vermont that are gathering and distributing food, among members of the Legislature, and from the administration of Gov. Phil Scott.
“I’m very heartened by the number of different folks that see the opportunity for this program, and that bodes well for our opportunity to fund the program in the future,” she said.
Casey Engels, a consultant in food systems and food security with Capstone Community Action, which serves Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties, works with Eloise Reid and Jessica Edgerly Walsh — two other consultants at Capstone — and Brittany Sperber, of ShiftMeals, to make the Central Vermont hub for Everyone Eats.
Engels said their hub was unusual because they worked with almost 40 partners in the three counties they serve. Starting in early September, they served more than 82,000 meals and during the biggest week, which was in November, almost 2,900 individuals were served in the three counties.
More than a third of the ingredients in the meals were from Vermont producers.
During the pause, Engels said those involved in Everyone Eats will be “data crunching” to assess how well the program served the community.
“There are certainly a lot of irons in the fire on this in terms of taking a peek at what happens with the stimulus and what is possible in terms of creative solutions going forward,” she said.
Engels said the pause will allow organizers to move forward deliberately and intentionally but still be ready to be quick and responsive.
She said if Everyone Eats continues it would be “amazing” and expected to continue to receive strong support from Capstone, but she added there’s “always wonderful improvements to make as we move forward.”
Engels noted that one of the advantages of the Everyone Eats program is that SEVCA worked with local hubs so the program can be tweaked and adjusted to meet the needs of different communities.
Reid, a food security consultant, can help people in the counties that Capstone serves to find food resources. She can be reached at ereid@capstonevt.org.
Harry DiPrinzio, who has run Everyone Eats for the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which is the Rutland County hub, said he was optimistic the efforts to provide food would continue although he said it’s not clear whether the Everyone Eats model will be modified using lessons learned during the past few months.
“Of course, we don’t want to keep going at a lower capacity than we have been so we’re just hopeful that something will come through to fund this awesome program. We’ve heard such great things from both the restaurants, who are really struggling right now, and families, who are similarly struggling,” he said.
DiPrinzio said the VFFC doesn’t have the means to replace the CARES funding, but said there has been talk about finding ways to help the neediest families if Everyone Eats can’t continue.
Hamilton said Vermonters could go online to vteveryoneeats.org to watch for future updates on the program. Also, she suggested checking with the local hub that serves a particular community.
