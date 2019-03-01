The 2019 Online and Blended Learning Conference hosted by the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative will come to the Killington Grand Resort and Hotel on April 5.
The Conference will consist of workshops and sessions designed to help students and families navigate online learning whether is be college courses, world languages, or core academics, and will feature Amy Valentine, the executive director of the Foundation for Online and Blended Learning as this year's speaker.
All are welcome to attend the conference, and interested parties can visit http://www.neoti.org/conferences/ or call (802) 885-8331 for more information.
