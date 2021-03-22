SALISBURY — Even though the town isn’t funding the mosquito control district this year, it’s paid up until June 30, meaning those who don’t want adulticide sprayed on their property still need to inform the district.
The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District Board of Directors met Thursday to discuss the implications of Salisbury voters opting to not send the district $25,411 for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Voters declined funding the program at Town Meeting Day.
Each town in the district pays it a fee for pesticide chemicals used to kill adult mosquitoes. Salisbury is the only town where this is voted on as a separate article. The BLSG and the Lemon Fair Insect Control District each get $70,000 per year from the state for “larvicide,” a non-pesticide product that kills mosquitoes in their larval stage.
BLSG Chairman, and Pittsford representative, Mike Blaisdell, said the Salisbury Select Board should inform its citizens that despite the vote, the town has already paid for services until June 30. It was pointed out at the meeting that the district hasn’t received the normal number of opt-out letters for the adulticide spraying, and there is concern people will be confused or upset if they get the treatment, thinking they wouldn’t.
Salisbury Select Board Chairman Paul Vaczy, one of the town’s two representatives to the BLSG board, said people will be reminded they have to opt-out like normal, despite the vote.
What’s less clear is Salisbury’s role in the district going forward. Blaisdell said the district hasn’t encountered a situation like this before, and more research needs to be done on the bylaws. After some debate, the board voted to table the discussion until its May meeting.
We will get through it and everybody will hopefully be on the same page,” he said.
Vaczy he’s heard a few different opinions on this, but hasn’t found anything in writing that says what should happen when a town doesn’t pay its annual fee.
“The assessment that you have voted not to pay is for the 2021-2022 season, which you’d normally pay in November,” said Wayne Rausenberger, the district’s former treasurer, and one of Brandon’s representatives. “I would say that after June 30 of this year, that if the board knows for certain that Salisbury is not going to pay, that the board would probably suspend any and all services to Salisbury until such time as those assessments are paid.”
He said that he’s heard from folks in Salisbury that they believe they are out of the BLSG, and further believes the article voted on at Town Meeting Day was poorly worded, confusing people. He also asked Vaczy of Salisbury intends to join the Lemon Fair district.
Vaczy said the Salisbury leadership hasn’t talked about Lemon Fair. He added the BLSG has been a topic of discussion in town for some time, and doesn’t believe anyone didn’t know what they were voting for.
Rausenberger said he feels that Salisbury would have to pay for this fiscal year before it could get services again.
Stephen Belcher, Pittsford’s other representative to the district, said the best guidance he could find in the bylaws was in Article 4, under the finance section, which just says, “Failure of a town to pay in a timely manner may result in suspension of services in that town until payment is made.”
Jeff Schumann, Salisbury’s other representative, and president of the Lake Dunmore Fern Lake Association, said the district could still opt to treat the town of Salisbury, not that it would or should be expected to.
“In terms of the future, that’s really undetermined,” he said. “I think every board member right now could offer their opinion on what this means, but as far as a document, as far as a precedent, we don’t have one.”
He said Salisbury may make this same choice next year, or other towns might do something similar.
“We don’t have a clear precedent, we don’t have clear language in our bylaws as to what we’re supposed to do next,” he said.
