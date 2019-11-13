PROCTOR — The Sheriff’s Department has learned who owns the car found in Otter Creek last week, but much remains a mystery, including how to get the vehicle out.
Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard said Wednesday the Chevrolet Prizm currently sitting in the creek partway down Sutherland Falls is owned by Tanya Brace, of Leicester. He said Brace’s significant other, Leon Forrest, also of Leicester, said he was driving it in Proctor when it broke down, and he left it. According to Benard, Forrest told police he doesn’t know how the vehicle ended up in the water.
Attempts to contact Forrest on Wednesday weren’t successful.
Benard said it’s still not clear to police where the vehicle entered the waterway, but the investigation remains open.
He said local fire departments have looked at the scene and all agree it’s not worth risking someone’s life to send them in to hook onto the car. It would also be extremely costly, if not physically impossible, to get heavy equipment there to move the car.
Benard said one option is to ask Green Mountain Power to increase the flow of water over a dam slightly upstream and wash the vehicle to a safer spot. GMP has agreed to this, he said, but he’s still trying to contact the Agency of Natural Resources to avoid environmental concerns or damage. He said he has placed calls with the ANR, but has yet to hear back.
The matter was briefly discussed by the Proctor Select Board at the end of its Tuesday meeting.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur jokingly suggested the town declare it a junk vehicle and send a letter to the governor’s office saying the town will fine the state $100 per day until the vehicle is removed. Kidding aside, Wilbur and the board agreed the town should research what its responsibility is.
“I think it needs to be moved because it’s a future danger,” said Selectwoman Carrie Dougherty. “In the spring, when it floods, and it goes downstream, I think that’s a potential danger to other people.”
Recorder Lisa Miser said she wasn’t pleased with how the Sheriff’s Department controlled access to the scene, saying there were non-emergency people in the area, presenting a risk.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.