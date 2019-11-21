An Orwell man is facing a felony charge after police said he was stopped Oct. 30 on North Main Street on with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.
Jeremy S. Myers, 32, of Orwell, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two felony charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
The driving under the influence charges were modified to felonies because, according to court records, Myers was convicted of similar charges in February 2016 and November 2014.
Myers was released without bail but ordered not to drink alcoholic beverages to the “extent they interfere with your employment or the welfare of your family, yourself of any other person.” Myers was ordered to submit to alcohol testing at the request of any law-enforcement officer.
The charges against Myers are based on an affidavit written by Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he first noticed Myers because he was driving on North Main Street in a 2002 Honda Accord with only one working headlight.
While following the Accord, Warfle said he noticed it was weaving in its lane. He said that he also noticed the Accord going faster after he began to follow it, going about 45 to 49 mph in a 35 mph zone.
After Myers stopped, Warfle said he noticed a “strong odor of intoxicants” as well as bloodshot eyes and slurred and mumbled speech.
According to the affidavit, Warfle spoke with Myers but Myers’ passenger, Scott Ross, 34, also contributed to the conversation.
For instance, when Warfle asked about the defective headlight, Ross said he “yelled at Myers and told him his headlight was out.” He told Warfle he had suggested Myers stop at Walmart but the store was already closed for the night.
Warfle said after he noticed several signs of impairment, he spoke with Myers.
“I asked Myers if he drank often, he said ‘yeah.’ I began to explain my theory on alcohol tolerance and Meyers said he drinks constantly. I asked him if he considered himself to be an alcoholic, he said ‘yes.’ I told him I appreciated the honesty and I asked him how many drinks he normally has in a sitting, he said, uh six-eight,” Warfle wrote.
Warfle said Myers told him when he was explaining the “walk and turn” test that Warfle was getting “too (expletive) complicated.”
“I explained that I wasn’t and that he was just drunk and couldn’t understand me. Myers said, ‘Am I?’ I said, yeah, I think so. Myers said, ‘You think so?” I said I do. Myers replied, ‘Well I think you got a lil bit different consequences than I do.’ I asked him what that meant, he said, ‘I think you have no idea what the (expletive) you are talking about.’ I said okay and explained that I have been wrong before and told him to prove me wrong,” Warfle wrote in the affidavit.
Warfle said Myers resisted arrest by trying to pull away when Warfle attempted to get Myers into his police cruiser so he could be taken to the Rutland City police station. Warfle said he eventually needed the help of another officer to get Myers into the car.
The affidavit said while Myers was being processed, he called the death of a woman in a recent crash in Rutland on North Main Street, which involved an allegedly impaired driver, as “collateral damage.”
“I told him I bet the family of the girl that was killed would feel differently about that, he began to cry. Throughout the arrest and processing Myers laid blame everywhere except for upon himself. He described this officer as acting like a “piece of (expletive) for doing this (arresting) to him,” Warfle wrote.
While Myers initially declined to give a sample of his breath, he changed his mind while being processed. The sample he gave indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.25% at 3:24 a.m. on Oct. 30. A second sample showed a result of 0.235% at 3:27 a.m.
The legal limit in Vermont is 0.08%.
After the arrest process, Myers was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center because he had made comments about harming himself, the affidavit said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
