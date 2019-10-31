The federal government plans to make changes to floodplain maps in the Otter Creek watershed, which could impact property owners living in or near commonly flooded areas.
“It’s not an annual thing — it’s a big deal,” said Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, which assists Rutland County municipalities with planning and similar efforts.
Bove said towns with floodplain regulations should be aware this is going on and be involved in the process, as these maps identify the areas where said regulations apply. Also, they affect properties with flood insurance.
The remapping is being done with new technology that’s more accurate than past methods and will digitize the data collected, making it far easier to update in the future, Bove said. The effort is being undertaken by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Bove said these agencies are seeking feedback and information from towns in the Otter Creek watershed. They’ve been asked to contact Scott Olson, a hydrologist with the USGS, in Pembroke, New Hampshire, before Nov. 27. The agencies want to know what people living in these communities know about how floodwaters behave versus how the current maps describe they do.
He said it’s always been possible to update floodplain maps as conditions change, but the way that’s done now is a time consuming, costly process.
The new maps, he said, might take some people off a floodplain and put some others into one, which comes with financial implications. People who live in or near a floodplain should monitor what happens.
Bove said the regional planning commission doesn’t make laws or regulations, nor does it require towns to do anything. The organization’s role here, he said, is to help towns get the needed information to FEMA and USGS. The group will assist in reviewing existing maps and help towns draft comments.
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said in a Thursday interview he recently attended a meeting about this issue hosted by FEMA and USGS. He was led to understand the entire process would take a few years and this is the initial information gathering phase. The federal government, he said, wants to know what major changes need to be looked at on the flood maps.
Haverstock said he told them about a dam that was removed about eight years ago near Sugar Hollow Road and some other observations the town has made during floods from Tropical Storm Irene up until now. He expects that after a year or so, towns will be asked to weigh in on the new maps FEMA and USGS will have drafted.
