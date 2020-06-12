BRANDON — When it looked like COVID-19 would force the Otter Valley Union High School class of 2020 online for their graduation, Isabella Falco was having none of it.
“Originally our principal came to us and was throwing out ideas. We class officers were also giving him ideas, but they didn’t, at the time, meet the expectations of the social distancing rules,” she said on Thursday. “That night I got together with the class officers, I said this is not right, I don’t want to do an online graduation, let’s come up with a plan, so I pitched them an idea, they liked it, we pitched it to our principal and here we are.”
The school will hold a drive-up graduation ceremony on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Students will arrive at 8:30 a.m., according to the district’s website, ovus.rnesu.org/
Falco, a Pittsford native, is the president of the senior class. She said graduating seniors, about 65 in all, will come to the school in their vehicles and arrange into rows. The first row of graduates will get out of their cars and their names will be called for their diplomas.
“I have been looking forward to this for many, many years, since I started at Otter Valley in seventh grade. I’ve watched so many friends graduate,” said Falco.
She said she was heartbroken when it looked like graduation might be canceled or held online. “I had been looking forward to this for so long, I was excited we were finally going to get a graduate, I was just heartbroken, I had no words for it," she said.
Other students came up to her after the news spread that graduation wouldn’t be happening normally, and asked her to try and do something.
“I said I would try my best, and we were pleased with how this worked out. It could not have worked out better,” Falco said.
Falco, who has worked at McDonald’s on South Main Street in Rutland City since she was 14, plans to attend Champlain College in Burlington in the fall to study business management. She wants to run her own event planning business with a specialty in weddings.
