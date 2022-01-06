BRANDON – Otter Valley Union High School is closed Thursday and will be closed Friday because of an unidentified burning smell, according to school officials, who also noted that the school had been hit hard by COVID this week.
Classes at the high school are expected to take place but remotely on Friday.
A message posted to the school's Facebook page on Thursday morning stated staff had discovered a smell of smoke in the building which was described as “quite strong in one corner.”
The school staff worked with the fire department to find the source but as of the time the message was posted, around 8:15 a.m., the source was still unknown.
The decision was made that for safety reasons, the school could not be opened and students will be brought or sent home.
“We apologize for this inconvenience; however, the building needs to be cleared for safety before we can hold classes,” the post stated.
The post stated the high school also will be closed on Friday. Teachers and staff were being sent home on Thursday to prepare for distance learning instruction Friday.
“We have had many positive cases of COVID in the building this week. (Wednesday,) over a quarter of our student body was out of school -- not all related to COVID but (a significant number.) We ask that over the next four days, you watch your student for symptoms and we encourage testing for COVID prior to returning to school next week if it is possible,” the post stated.
