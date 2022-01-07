BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School was closed Thursday because of an unidentified burning smell, according to school officials, who also noted that the school had been hit hard by COVID this week.
The high school will also be closed today, but classes are expected to take place remotely.
A message posted to the school's Facebook page Thursday morning said staff had noticed a smell of smoke in the building which was described as “quite strong in one corner.”
The school staff worked with the fire department to find the source but as of the time the message was posted, around 8:15 a.m., the source was still unknown.
For safety reasons, the school could not be opened and students were brought or sent home.
“We apologize for this inconvenience; however, the building needs to be cleared for safety before we can hold classes,” the post said.
By 5 p.m. yesterday, a new message was posted saying the burning odor was caused by an electric burnout in an air exchange unit causing it to seize up. It also stated a new motor should be installed by the end of today.
Prior to the problem being found, the decision was made to also close the high school today. Teachers and staff were sent home on Thursday to prepare for distance learning instruction today.
“We have had many positive cases of COVID in the building this week. (Wednesday,) over a quarter of our student body was out of school — not all related to COVID but (a significant number.) We ask that over the next four days, you watch your student for symptoms and we encourage testing for COVID prior to returning to school next week if it is possible,” the post said.
Because of the cancellation of school Thursday and remote learning today, all co-curricular practices and events were canceled for Thursday and are canceled for today. Events will restart Monday.
