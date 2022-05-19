WARREN — Over 600 acres on Lincoln Peak will be folded into the Green Mountain National Forest.
The Trust for Public Land and Park Forestry New York announced Wednesday that 516 acres will be conserved in Warren, and 103 acres in Lincoln. The land is on the south side of Lincoln Peak, adjacent to Sugarbush Resort. Half a mile of Long Trail and over a mile of Catamount Trail will become buffered through the acquisition.
“Lincoln Peak has been a conservation priority for over three decades, and I’m thrilled to be able to officially announce it is now protected,” stated Kate Wanner, senior project manager for Trust for Public Land. “I am particularly grateful to my hometown of Warren, who generously supported the project with $84,000 from the Warren Conservation Fund, and who consistently demonstrate their dedication to protection of our town’s natural heritage.”
The newly conserved area lies within a large north-south wildlife corridor.
“We are extremely thankful for the energy and effort that our partners have put into the Lincoln Peak acquisition project in the towns of Lincoln and Warren,” stated Chris Mattrick, Rochester district ranger for the Green Mountain National Forest. “Their efforts will provide public benefits for generations to come including increased recreation access for Vermonters and visitors, the protection of clean water, and enhanced habitat connectivity for wildlife and plants.”
Trust for Public Land and Park Forestry NY moved to buy the land when its timber rights came up for sale. Money from the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund was used to purchase the land for the National Forest.
“It was a long-standing objective to unify ownership of the timber rights and the underlying land to allow their entry into the Green Mountain National Forest,” stated David Rubin of Park Forestry. “We were happy to acquire and hold these multiple interests as a steward for the USFS during the lengthy process. Park Forestry and the local community appreciate the foresight and hard work of the Trust for Public Land in helping the Forest Service protect these lands.”
Vermont’s Congressional delegation supported the use of the funds.
“The acquisition of the Lincoln Peak acreage will benefit Vermonters and visitors by conserving land along key recreation trails, providing access for hunting and fishing, and protecting land occupied by vulnerable species including the Northern long-eared bat and Bicknell’s thrush," stated U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Conserving Lincoln Peak will allow the Trust for Public Land to protect a beloved area for future generations to enjoy,” stated U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “By purchasing Lincoln Peak’s 619 acres, the Green Mountain National Forest can preserve access for skiers, hikers, and bikers, while also contributing to the region’s water quality and protecting the wildlife that pass through the project area. This project will help keep the Green Mountain state beautiful and safeguard our environment for years to come.”
The project was also supported by the Warren Conservation Fund, the Fieldstone Foundation, Lawson’s Finest Sunshine Fund, the Oakland Foundation and private donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.