KILLINGTON — The Conservation Fund and its partners have conserved 629 acres of forest land along the Appalachian Trail through town.
The fund made the announcement in late August. The land was conserved in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS) using money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Visit bit.ly/KillingtonAT to find a map of the conserved area.
Sally Manikian, the Conservation Fund’s New Hampshire and Vermont representative, said last week that the land is primarily forest with no development and will act as a buffer for those along the trail.
The purchase of the land in Killington is part of a larger conservation effort, she said, about 30,000 acres across Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and Maine. It was all timberland, and now will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service. The purchase was made in 2014 by the Fund, essentially holding it for the NPS.
“The (Green Mountain National Forest) is excited about the new acquisition along the Appalachian Trail in Killington because the acreage will provide extra protection of the trail and add valuable wildlife value and habitat connectivity along this high-use trail section,” stated Christopher Mattrick, district ranger for the Rochester and Middlebury districts.
This acquisition is in a high-priority, vulnerable area, Manikian stated in a release.
“The Conservation Fund’s efforts over the last three decades to ensure habitat connectivity, recreational beauty, and watershed protection here have been driven by partnerships and bolstered by local community support. We are grateful for the LWCF funding and the ongoing support of Vermont’s U.S. Congressional delegation,” she stated.
Vermont has a long history of conservation, stated Sen. Bernie Sander, I-Vt., in a release.
“And it’s because of conservation efforts like this that we are able to safeguard our ecological heritage, our proud tradition of working the land, our local economies and some of the most extensive, accessible and scenic outdoor spaces in the U.S,” he stated.
Recreation opportunities and sustainability were touted by House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
“The protection of these acres around the Appalachian Trail will preserve Vermont’s wildlife and ensure this historic area remains accessible and safe for recreators,” he stated in the joint release with Sanders. “I have long supported the Land and Water Conservation Fund because these investments continue the vital work of protecting and conserving Vermont’s natural environments.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.