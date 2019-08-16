Children with outstanding fines on overdue library books can return them at no cost on Aug. 23.
On that day, Rutland Free Library will host a back-to-school celebration, ending the Summer Reading Club program, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s Fox Room.
“There will be school swag, library card sign-up, ice cream sundaes & Popsicles, lunch bag art, guest readers from the police and school system,” according to an announcement from the library. “And just for the day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids can return lost or overdue library books and have any fines forgiven!”
Overdue items must be brought to the circulation desk. Fines will be forgiven for anything borrowed on a child’s card.
“The amnesty is part of our commitment to get library cards into the hands of every child in all of the five towns we serve,” said Randal Smathers, library director. “We understand that overdue fines can prevent kids from using the library, and we want them to come back. An overdue item shouldn’t stand between a child and the important services the library offers.”
Library users of all ages can get up to a $3 credit on current or future fines by bringing a nonperishable food item. It’s $1 per item. The food will go to BROC Community Food Shelves in Rutland.
For more information, visit rutlandfree.org/amnesty
