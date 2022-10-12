Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to the Herald courtesy of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Why does the year seem so short? We hardly get through choosing “Poultney’s Sweetheart” in February and MapleFest in March when we close out the summer season and start getting ready for winter.
We pause for a moment to mourn the passing of Jonas Rosenthal, who served Poultney for 30 years as town and village manager. His job grew to include budgeting, tax collection, creating special funds, forward planning, grant-writing, dealing with state regulations, highway and sidewalk issues, connecting to local, regional and state officials, and even dog warden. He generously shared his time with many different volunteer groups. We also thank Jonas’s family for sharing him with all of us, who will miss him and his smile.
One of groups encouraged by Jonas was the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee. The PDRC, besides pursuing its aim of decorating for the holidays, has hired a certified tree company to assess, repair and replace a number of trees on Main Street. Ash trees subject to the emerald ash borer, and the invasive Norway maples will be removed along with their stumps, and new trees will be planted on Main Street in the spring.
The Poultney Select Board has tested its Zoom connections and new equipment, and will publish the link on their website, on the page with the agendas. Poultney residents are invited to attend. Information about the upcoming election in November is also posted there.
A historical barn on Beaman Street has been removed to prepare for the coming of Dollar General to Poultney. The barn featured hand-hewn beams and post-and-beam construction; it was listed for sale for a number of months beforehand. It was carefully dismantled piece by piece, slate by slate, and loaded onto a truck for removal.
Slate Valley Trails will hold an open house at its new office at 212 Main St. in Poultney. The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The last month has been a whirlwind of activity in Poultney, and there’s more still to come before the end of the year.
The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce chose Rebecca Cook, Poultney librarian, as Citizen of the Year for 2022. Rebecca has been an “unsung hero” dating back to school and her early working years. As librarian, she championed the need to repair, upgrade, enlarge and increase stock for the library — a project that took more than five years. It now rivals city libraries in its opportunities for recreation, educational and cultural experiences in person and online, technical assets, and audio, video and print. The library adapted quickly to restrictions during COVID and continued to serve the area.
An awards ceremony and reception will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the library, with the ceremony set to begin at 6 p.m. Among other tributes, Rebecca will receive a beautiful commemorative slate clock donated by Sheldon Slate.
The Poultney Rotary had its hands full as chili lovers formed a line that stretched and stretched and stretched. EnerJazz Big Band played for the crowd, and the basket raffle drew in lots of bidders. The Rotary fundraiser helps pay for scholarships and other community projects.
The Poultney Town Wide Yard Sale was a big success, and everyone was happy not to have the rain, frost or snow that some gloomily predicted. Poultney streets were flooded with cars; many people chose to start off Main Street initially but made up for it later. Businesses saw a steady stream of customers, too.
The leaves are really starting to turn now, and that means participants will have a great view at the Horace Greeley Foundation’s 20th annual Writing Symposium at United Baptist Church on the Green in East Poultney. Official start time is 10 a.m., but they expect people to arrive earlier to socialize before presentations begin. The setting is relaxed and people are helpful with writing exercises added by each presenter. The symposium is the major fundraiser for the Horace Greeley Foundation.
PACC also is gearing up for what’s to come. Right now, the Stuff-A-Shanty Project is in progress, where local folks are asked to provide warm outerwear like hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, jackets and boots for ages pre-school through grade 6. We’re soliciting new and gently used items; they can be dropped off before Nov. 11 at Williams Hardware, Hermit Hill Books, The Original Vermont Store, Poultney Public Library and the Poultney Senior Center.
And less than a month away, the Holiday Bag Sale is coming up, with up to 25% off at local establishments and discounts around town. That’s Saturday, Nov. 5. Silvia’s Circle Bazaar, Small Business Saturday and the Shop Local campaign follow, and there’s more. Just keep in contact, and come see us in Poultney.
Judy Leech is president of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce. Email Judy.Leech71@gmail.com to reach her.
