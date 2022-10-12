Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.