MONTPELIER — As many as 3,350 deer hunters used the new online reporting system during this year’s rifle and muzzleloader seasons, according to the Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department.
Hunters were first allowed to report their kills online during the spring turkey season. Normally when a hunter takes a deer, bear or turkey they have to bring it to a game warden or to a designated check station, which is often a business, to have its weight and other biological details recorded. This year, because of the pandemic, hunters had the online reporting option.
Vermont Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin said Wednesday that the 3,350 figure is preliminary and hasn’t been checked for duplication and error. Across all seasons, Vermont hunters took 18,000 deer this year, the second highest number since 2000.
“Fewer bucks were harvested than in the previous four years, but the final number will be near or above the 10-year average of 8,857,” Fortin stated in a release.
While rifle and muzzleloader seasons saw average numbers this year, archers took about 5,800 deer, a record number for that season.
“Hunting conditions were challenging this year,” Fortin stated. “Weather conditions, food availability and possibly other factors limited deer movement in November and December, and made it difficult for hunters to locate deer. The new one-buck annual limit likely also contributed to the lower buck harvest.”
The online reporting system worked smoother than expected, given it was implemented quickly and made available just as COVID-19 numbers were on the rise in Vermont, said Fish & Wildlife Commissioner, Louis Porter.
Porter said the start of the spring turkey season and beginning of the fall hunting seasons are busy times for the department.
“And so we had a real scramble to get it together and the folks at the department did just a phenomenal job of creating the system and getting it working and information about it out,” he said. “I would never have expected we could have gotten it done, and it would have worked as well as it worked. That’s not to say there weren’t some hiccups and some confusing challenges.”
There was a period where the check stations were using two different reporting systems, leading to some confusion, but nothing that wasn’t surmountable.
“Anytime there is a change in our operations we like to have enough time to get the word out, and we were on a very short time schedule here,” Porter said. “But the bottom line is we were able to have hunting seasons and able to have people report in data safely and effectively. Hunters seemed to really appreciate both the turkey and deer online reporting options — especially hunters who were concerned about COVID or who had people in their household who might be at greater risk for COVID, particularly appreciated it.”
The future of the online reporting system isn’t entirely clear. Porter said it will be available for the hunting seasons in 2021, but which seasons and to what degree is unknown and will depend on the state of the pandemic. Infection rates and deaths have been rising across the country since October, but the first rounds of vaccines are rolling out now, though not as quickly as many would like.
Porter said the department would like to have in-person reporting for the rifle season and the youth season that precedes it because of the data that’s collected at certain reporting stations. Each year, certain places are staffed by state biologists and other department employees who gather extra data on hunters’ kills to get a better sense of the herd’s health.
“Obviously, a lot of things change pretty rapidly these days, but that’s our plan right now,” Porter said.
The new reporting system and new rules did not lead to hunters having more issues with game wardens, said Col. Jason Batchelder, head of the state’s wardens.
“The broad message I could give to you was it seemed like a good, old-fashioned deer season,” said Batchelder. “There were a lot of hunters on the landscape and that generated a lot of calls for wardens. The will and the intent of the hunter out there was still wholly positive. I thought it was a wonderful season as far as the relationship between the wardens and the hunting public.”
He said one rifle hunter shot a doe, but that’s a rare occurrence.
“We did have your general tomfoolery,” said Batchelder. “There was some night activity from people I won’t call hunters. We were busy at night, we had quite a few nighttime cases.”
