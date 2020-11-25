MONTPELIER — With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing employers and governments to rethink how they do business, advocates for those with disabilities see a chance for positive changes.
On Tuesday, the Vermont Center for Independent Living released a report on what people with disabilities face in the work force, in terms of working and finding work to begin with.
Sarah Launderville, executive director at VCIL, said Wednesday that the report is a first for the group and took about eight months to complete. It was done by the Public Assets Institute, which collected data from documents as well as conducted interviews with employers and people with disabilities.
Launderville said there was some internal debate about when to release the report, which is aimed at raising people’s understanding of people with disabilities and their role within the work force. VCIL did not wish for the message to be overshadowed or drowned out by the pandemic, which has dominated the news cycles as well as government and business conversations since March.
Ultimately, it was decided that this might be as good a time as any to raise the issue, and perhaps even an ideal one.
“I’m thinking it’s sort of the perfect time to have that dialogue,” said Launderville. “If folks are re-imagining their businesses to begin with, why not include ways to be more inclusive of folks with disabilities?”
People with disabilities are on the “front lines” of the pandemic right now, she said, working in grocery stores and other such places.
“Some have had to step back because of their own health issues, but some are right there on those front lines,” she said.
Follow the link bit.ly/2020VCIL to the Public Assets Institute website where the report can be found.
According to its findings, there are 46,000 Vermonters with disabilities who could and wish to work, but only half are employed. The primary barriers to their employment have been identified as a lack of universally accessible office spaces, lack of transportation, and a lack of training opportunities.
Sam Liss, vice president of VCIL’s Board of Directors, said Wednesday there was not much in the report that surprised advocates for people with disabilities.
“That being said, what I was pleasantly surprised over was the meticulousness and attention to detail paid by the Public Assets Institute, and not only that but by the enthusiasm this project was met with by our partners in the disability community, and also by the Legislature and the Administration,” he said.
Liss said that VCIL hopes to see a bill from the Legislature this year that would require private insurance to cover hearing aids. One can not live independently without employment, and for those who need hearing aids in order to work, they need that coverage. He said Vermont is the only New England state that doesn’t require this.
Both said that the pandemic has changed how some employers view the world, with the old reluctance to allow employees to work remotely having been eroded. Some of the accommodations businesses had to make for the pandemic are the same ones that would help a person who is disabled do their job.
They hope the report will show employers that making reasonable accommodations for employees is not as expensive as they have believed, and that employers will also realize there is a large, untapped labor force they can draw on in the disabled community.
