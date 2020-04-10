With reports of farmers dumping milk because of a steep drop in demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, one might wonder why some grocery stores are limiting purchases of certain products.
The question came up Thursday during a conference call hosted by U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch with Vermont dairy farmers and industry experts about the effects the pandemic is having on the market.
To limit the spread of the virus, states across the country, including Vermont, have essentially closed places that buy a lot of milk, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and the like. As a result, the demand for milk has plummeted, jeopardizing the existence of small dairy farms.
Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, said his agency was looking into the issue of grocery stores limiting sales of dairy items, they being one of the few places there is a demand.
Tebbets said in an email Friday, “We are politely asking retailers to take the signs (limiting purchases) down if possible. We have a great supply of dairy. We also want to thank all the retailers, clerks and workers who are doing their best under challenging circumstances. They are playing a critical role and it is appreciated.”
Tebbetts said in a previous interview about farmers having to dump milk that Vermont’s retail market on its own won’t make up for the drop in demand elsewhere, but it can help.
“I know other states are hearing the same thing and we’re starting to write letters out to all the major super markets,” Tebbetts said on the call Thursday. “We’ve had some discussions about that with them and hope to get those signs down and allow consumers to buy as much dairy as they want because we know there’s plenty of dairy out there to purchase.”
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, said the pandemic has made it difficult for anyone to properly forecast consumer demand. This was especially true when the pandemic began and people packed the grocery stores buying up certain products.
“If a store orders five pallets of milk one week, but a change in the executive order comes down and sends customers flocking to the stores, the store isn’t able to immediately turn around and order an additional five pallets of milk,” Sigrist said. “It’s a balancing act of making sure as many families get milk or have access to milk as possible, and also managing the over-buying of consumers. I think the supply chain is still trying to work itself out.”
She said the demand for milk in grocery stores at one point doubled over what it had been last year.
“I think the initial anxiety from the executive order has dissipated, so we’re seeing again a drop in demand,” she said.
Hannaford Supermarkets spokesman Eric Blom said in an email Friday that Hannaford had a limit on milk sales, but that was lifted on March 28. The chain is now limiting butter purchases.
“We are experiencing an unprecedented demand for a variety of products in our stores,” Blom said. “In order to best meet this demand for all customers, within the capacity of our distribution chain, we have placed purchase limits on some of these items. The only dairy product we currently have a purchase limit on is butter, which is in response to extraordinary demand for this product from our customers.”
He said customer demand is constantly being evaluated.
“For products that remain in high demand, we have put purchase limits into place in order to ensure more families get the essentials they need,” he stated.
Shaw’s Supermarkets currently doesn’t have a limit on milk purchases, according to Spokesperson Teresa Edington.
“Inventory of any product will vary from store to store across our company. In many markets, we are asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items to help ensure more customers will also be able to purchase the products that they need,” she stated in an email. “Customers should check with their local store about specific stock levels and purchase limits. As products run low, we are replenishing them just as soon as the supply chain allows.”
Tebbetts said Vermont and several other states have urged the United States Department of Agriculture to take a number of actions to help dairy farmers, from guaranteeing prices to buying their products for distribution to those in need. Welch also outlined a number of measures in the recently passed CARES Act which farmers can look to. He said he’s also trying to make sure farmers are eligible for some aid programs they hadn’t been previously.
Federal help will definitely be needed, said Catherine de Ronde, senior economist with Agri-Mark Inc.
She said that before the pandemic, dairy was looking to have a good year compared to previous ones.
“And it was quite a shock that in a matter of weeks this pandemic has just completely rattled our dairy markets” she said. “Right now if I look at the futures markets and run some numbers and look at what the average 2020 forecast is, I have it at $15.50. This has fallen about 20% since the start of the year, 10% in the last three weeks alone, and frankly, I pray I am very, very wrong but unfortunately at this point in time, I do feel as though there is still room for milk prices to fall.”
She said May and June will be when the biggest effects are felt.
“Right now I’m seeing prices in the high $12 to low $13 range. For the average Vermont farm this equates to about an annual revenue loss of $175,000. So that’s huge,” she said. “We know that if these prices play out, if we do not get immediate and substantial action, we’re going to be facing a rapid loss of dairy farms, and we’re really jeopardizing the security of our local food system in our rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.