The days of volunteer fire and ambulance departments are coming to an end, according to some in the emergency services field who spent part of their Saturday speaking to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell in an online forum.
Sean Galvin, deputy chief of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, became involved with the ambulance service following his retirement from a 31-year career in firefighting.
“And the job has changed,” he said, talking about all that’s required to become an emergency services technician in terms of training and certifications. “It’s changed to the point where it needs to be a paid position now on an ambulance.”
Most people who manage to make a living working for an ambulance service in this area work on three or four different organizations, since few or none pay a living wage.
“The training requirements have changed,” he said. “Thirty years ago we didn’t have a cardiac monitor on the ambulance. Today, we can send the information from a cardiac monitor to the ER from the field, which is a great improvement but there’s a number of improvements that require more training. So now you’re asking volunteers to spend more time training to get to the point where they can do the job adequately and you just can’t put in that amount of time and still work a job to take care of your family.”
Part of the problem for ambulance services is they don’t get paid in full for all the work they do.
“We get funded mostly by billing insurance companies,” said Galvin. “We get paid for about 60% of the bills. The money that comes in from Medicare and Medicaid is a large portion of our clients, they don’t pay out 100% of the bill, so that’s a struggle.”
Besides Galvin, Sanders heard from Chris Dube, president of the Professional Firefighters of Vermont and captain of the Hartford Fire Department; Jason Larrabee, chief of Walden Fire and Rescue; Brett LaRose, chief of the Bristol Fire Department; and Mariah Whitcomb, deputy chief of the Thetford Fire Department.
Also on the call was Danielle Morse, a volunteer firefighter with the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, and Miss Vermont.
Morse said her area of expertise in this discussion lies with recruitment and retention. She’s been a volunteer firefighter for eight years, three of them in a cadet program. She said she believes an expansive, robust cadet program is key to increasing the volunteer pool.
“It was something that just called to me in my middle school years and it was just something I got hooked on, and I’ve been interested in ever since,” she said. “But I see that a lot of people my age or younger have a hard time fitting it into their schedule or feeling confident enough to join the fire department.”
Her life circumstances allowed for her to become a volunteer, she said, but she said she believes she’s more the exception than the rule. She suggested looking at ways students could fit firefighter or EMS training into their school schedules, perhaps having that count towards their gym credits or something similar.
In Fair Haven, rather than a cadet program, what’s being tried is the training of a search and rescue team. Galvin said it will involve firefighters, EMS, and police, so if a young person gets involved, they can be steered and mentored in whichever direction they wish while filling a need in the rescue community.
“The biggest challenge I’ve seen is with recruitment and retention,” he said. “And a lot of that is because I think the volunteer world is going away, at least in EMS. It’s going to have to be a paid department. We support each other’s towns in my area, you have to give mutual aid in your neighboring communities and they come to help us when we’re short staffed.”
The Fair Haven squad is able to keep one ambulance in service at all times with one person at the station, but there have been instances where it was an hour between a 911 call and patient contact, which he said wasn’t acceptable.
“It’s through no fault of the volunteers or the paid staff, there are just not enough people,” he said. “That’s the biggest challenge we’re facing.”
Others on the call said changes to policies surrounding payment for training and age requirements would alleviate some of their staffing problems.
Moore-Merrell noted that she’s been hearing these same issues from rural areas nationwide, and that volunteer exhaustion was made worse by the pandemic.
The points Galvin made, said Sanders, all speak to a dysfunctional health care system.
“If you’re living in a rural area and you have a stroke, are you going to get to the hospital in time? And we don’t know the answer right now, and the situation is deteriorating,” Sanders said. “And getting to a hospital, getting to a doctor, should be an integral part of a rational health care system, which unfortunately we don’t have right now.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.