BRANDON — Drive-in movies are coming to Estabrook Park courtesy of the Paramount Theatre.
Assistant Recreation Director Colleen Wright said Thursday the drive-in should be up and running by the end of July.
“We’re working with the Paramount and everything is going swimmingly,” she said.
The drive-in will be in the parking lot of Estabrook Park where the Brandon Summer Carnival is normally held. About 60 cars can fit, just like the drive-in the Paramount Theatre has opened at the Vermont Fairgrounds in Rutland City.
Like at the fairgrounds, the Estabrook drive-in will feature food trucks and other activities, said Wright.
The drive-ins are a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to many events being canceled or modified, and left institutions like the Paramount Theatre unable to operate normally.
“We had to take a hard left, because when this began we had a full slate of activities in the Brandon Town Hall,” said Wright. “We had stuff going on six nights a week booked up until May, so when everything had to cancel we started doing some online activities.”
Those activities included online bingo, a paint and sip, and for several weeks Wright spent her time updating people on where they could seek financial help, food assistance and face masks.
The Brandon Recreation Department is able to host small summer camps, she said. There’s a cheer camp going on now and a hip-hop camp coming up.
While the drive-in is being built as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hope is that it’s here to stay.
“We’ll keep doing it after the COVID,” said Wright. “Once the restrictions are lifted we can enhance the experience by having different things, but the structure itself is permanent and we’re ready to keep going.”
Eric Mallette, interim executive director at the Paramount Theatre, said earlier this week that the theater also would like to see the drive-in become a permanent fixture at Estabrook Park.
“We certainly want to be there as long as we can,” he said. “As long as there’s hunger in the market, we’re not going to be taking this thing down.”
Mallette said the first drive-in at the Vermont State Fairgrounds was a success. drawing the full lot of 60 cars and an estimated 200 people.
“I can only speak for myself, but it’s what my soul needed,” he said. “I needed to see people out enjoying themselves like things are normal when they are far from it.”
Mallette said the drive-ins serve as a way for the Paramount to draw some revenue and fulfill its mission in a time when state health guidelines don’t allow it to hold its traditional indoor productions.
The entry fee is $25 per car load, Mallette said. People are allowed as many to a car as the vehicle has seat belts. He said there’s plenty of room around each car to allow for people to get out and remain socially distant.
Mallette is a native of the Brandon area, but the decision to hold a drive-in there was data-driven. The Rutland drive-in does not draw many people north of Pittsford, so the Brandon drive-in shouldn’t compete and may pull folks from the Middlebury area.
He said Naylor and Breen Builders, of Brandon, is lending the use of its workshop to build the drive-in theater screen, while the drive-in itself is being named for Jack McKernon, founder of the McKernon Group, a nearby homebuilding business.
Mallette said the McKernon Group is helping support the drive-in to honor its founder, who did a great deal of work for the community.
“The current owners of the company saw it as an opportunity to recognize all of Jack’s contributions to his town,” said Mallette.
