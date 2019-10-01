If tickets to the Paramount Theatre look obscenely expensive, you might not be looking at the actual prices.
Executive Director Bruce Bouchard and programming director Eric Mallette said Tuesday that the nonprofit theater is plagued by ticket-scalping websites that are gouging theater-goers and creating a perception that shows at the Paramount are more expensive than they really are.
“The problem we’re having — and it’s statewide, it’s not just us — is if you jump on Google ... and type in ‘Paramount Theatre Rutland tickets,’ these search engines generate income by selling the ability to have your search results appear at the top of the page,” Mallette said.
The result, he said, is the first couple of results are not actually the Paramount, but websites with names that make them sound like they might be services handling sales for local theaters, but that buy tickets from the theaters and resell them for a drastic mark-up. Mallette demonstrated by Googling the upcoming Wynonna Judd concert. The first hit offered a pair of tickets that, once “processing fees” were added in, totaled roughly $330. The Paramount is charging $45 for the show, with a $4 processing fee for online orders.
Mallette said the scalpers don’t even need to gamble by buying the tickets in advance — they wait until someone has ordered at the markup.
“What makes this model so attractive to the secondary marketplace is they don’t have to own inventory,” he said.
Mallette said they have no direct evidence that the scalpers are hurting the Paramount’s bottom line.
“We get paid either way,” he said. “The ticket gets sold. First and foremost, the consumer needs to be protected.”
However, he said that doesn’t mean the Paramount isn’t suffering. Mallette said he has been approached informally by a number of people complaining about ticket prices, such as one individual who thought the theater was expecting people to shell out $300 for the recent Cheap Trick concert.
“When I say, ‘No, it was $70,’ they go, ‘Aw, man, I would’ve gone,’” he said.
The fear, Mallette said, is that the mark-up from scalpers will create a perception that the Paramount is too expensive and erode interest over time, which will hurt more than just the theater.
“You’re looking at people not coming into town, not going out to eat,” he said.
Buying the rights to be the first Google hit for the Paramount is too expensive for the nonprofit — Mallette said the scalpers can only afford it because of the size of their markups.
Bouchard said other states have strong laws against reselling tickets.
“If you scalp a Broadway ticket and get busted ... it’s a serious offense,” he said.
Bouchard called the existing law, which prohibits using software to “interfere with or circumvent, on a ticket seller’s website, an equitable ticket buying process,” toothless, and says he has had several unsatisfying conversations with the Vermont attorney general’s office. The consumer protection division of the AG’s office did not respond to an inquiry Tuesday.
Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Newport, was one of the co-sponsors of the bill that became the existing law. He said he did not remember too many details of the discussion around the bill, which was passed in 2009, and that he had not heard about scalping as a problem since.
“If there is an issue, I would hope someone from the Rutland delegation would introduce a bill,” he said. “It’s all about consumer protection. I’m more than willing to look at the issue.”
Mallette and Bouchard said they had not spoken to Rutland’s delegation in the Legislature, but it would be a logical next step.
“It is not, to my knowledge, on anyone’s radar in Montpelier,” said Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, the senior member of the city delegation. “I had never heard of this as a problem before.”
Fagan said he was more than happy to talk to the people at the Paramount and see what he could do next session.
“As an enormous supporter of the Paramount — my wife and I, we have six pairs of tickets to six shows this year — it is our Paramount,” he said. “We need to maintain it and protect it. ... We cannot think of all the things we need to solve, but when we are told of a problem and a solution, we can get right on that.”
