The federal government has awarded $1.2 million to the Parent Child Center of Rutland County in the form of grants and loans, letting the center boost its services and become a social hub aimed at reducing poverty.
The funds are from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Mary Feldman, executive director of the center, said Wednesday this is good news for the region.
“We’re really limited by the space we have available to do what we consider to be work that’s going to shift the face of poverty and not just in the Rutland community,” said Feldman. “This is a shared social space, and I think a lot of people forget that.”
She said people will be able to better use the center to access food, services, education, child care and each other.
“So this dynamic community infrastructure is going to offer space where people can come together to create social capital and have their own agency in their lives, so this is very exciting,” she said.
These funds will complete the Chaplin Campus 2Gen Whole Family Education Center, she said. Work is expected to begin in spring and be done by July.
About $834,000 is in the form of a USDA loan, $388,000 is part of a USDA grant, while the Agency of Commerce and Community Development supplied $299,999.
“It’s not new construction, we have two existing facilities, one that has been not open for years, it’s just been empty, it’s not even usable. It’s just a shell, so that space will be the shared community space where we are going to have expanded child care classrooms for pregnant and parenting youth who are at-risk of not finishing their high school diploma,” said Feldman.
These funds are solely for infrastructure, she said, but the work will ultimately lead to the need to hire more people. Feldman said she’s looking locally for new people as well as outside the area.
“We currently have a food pantry, and we’re currently serving almost 45,000 meals per month,” she said. “That’s huge, and we do that on the side of the street in a tent. So this is going to help us.”
The center also has a kitchen, where 2,000 hot meals are made for people weekly. She said the USDA funds will improve that as well, along with casual meeting places, private counseling rooms, and space for support groups to meet.
Sharon Russell, executive director of the Open Door Mission in Rutland City, said she was glad to hear the news, especially that it would boost the center’s ability to feed people. The mission and center are not affiliated, but Russell said she’s pleased to hear anytime any group running a soup kitchen or food pantry gets financial aid.
