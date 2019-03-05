CLARENDON — Residents and parents voiced concerns to the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board on Wednesday evening regarding various behaviors they had experienced with Superintendent David Younce.
When the time came for public comment, board Chairwoman Tammy Heffernan gave each of the five people who wished to speak 1 minute apiece.
Mark Billings said last year he spoke with David Younce about bringing the sixth-graders to the high school.
Billings said, “The superintendent told me it was the right train, on the right track, the train left the station and there’s nothing you’re going to do about it. ... I know more than you do.”
After that interaction, Billings said, he went home and told his wife they were going to home school their children and demanded to know what the School Board intended to do about the name calling, bullying, browbeating and intimidation by Younce.
“It happened under the past school board, and the school board didn’t do anything about it,” Billings said. “I’d like to know what this board is going to do about it. If I was treated like that by my boss, threatened with my job on a daily basis ... I’d quit.”
Billings’ wife, Kristine Billings spoke next and lauded the teachers at Clarendon Elementary, who taught her children before she began home schooling them.
“To think that those teachers were talked to in that fashion breaks my heart,” Kristine Billings said. “Those teachers love those kids, and they deserve to be treated with respect.”
Shrewsbury resident Jeff Dayton said he met Younce last year, and said they disagreed with the budget that supported Younce’s vision for the schools.
“This is a community and a public school,” Dayton said. “Not a forum for him to try out new ideas and make our kids a victim to that sort of treatment. Talking down to your employees .... If you are not respecting your employees and leading by example, you’ve already lost the battle. You’re not somebody that should be in charge.”
Dayton’s wife, Tiffany Dayton, spoke next, saying they were lied to when they were told that by voting for consolidation, they were voting to keep their schools the same.
“We’ve seen nothing but changes,” Tiffany Dayton said before citing the consolidation of classrooms, loss of a teacher, changes to bus schedules and the pending move of the sixth grade to Mill River Union High School (MRUHS).
Eric Ritter, parent of a student and former student at MRUHS, said he was threatened with removal by a deputy sheriff if he spoke before by former chairman Doug Earle, but chose to speak anyway.
Ritter spoke about his wife and her battle with cancer, which ultimately ended up taking her life, during which his children endured harassment by teachers in MRUHS while Andy Pomeroy was the principal who told him the teachers at the school said his wife didn’t actually have cancer, and she was putting on an act.
Heffernan tried to limit him as he spoke about his wife. Ritter continued anyway after audience members spoke up saying, “Let him finish.”
Ritter said Coral Stone, director of student services, told him there was nothing he could do when they pulled his son off of the individualized education program (IEP) without telling him first, that they didn’t want to re-test him while he was grieving the loss of his mother, and there was nothing he could do to reverse the action.
“I have learned a lot about the school district in the past two weeks,” said Mike Spafford at Wednesday’s meeting, where he again called for Younce’s resignation, after doing so at Monday night’s Clarendon Town Meeting. “The behavior that was reported in the Rutland Herald today, that we all know about, and need not mention names, is a form of bullying in the adult world,” Spafford said. “We call that harassment or toxicity.”
Mark Billings said he didn’t understand why the School Board allowed the behavior to continue when a recording of his behavior was available to the public.
“We are legally complicit in the behavior ourselves,” Spafford said regarding the responsibility of parents in the district.
“Are we liable, as a district?” Kristine Billings said. “There’s a recording of Mr. Younce bullying teachers on the record. Are we as a district liable for not protecting these teachers?” She said, “You guys are just not really even listening.”
“I’m not really sure why it’s not being investigated,” said Kirsten Ericksen, a MRUHS parent who listened to the audio recording. “They’re not really given a choice or a chance sometimes ... they’re generally not given a free ride. I feel like everyone is scared to speak up. ... I watched these people who work hard, who are taxed, who are shaking as they talk — not be given the ability to speak.”
Ericksen said she didn’t expect any action against Younce, and their dismissal of the issue made her feel discouraged, and she too would call for his resignation.
MRUUSD staff members Stacey Fiske and Mary Bride spoke up in support of Younce, saying they had never been treated unfairly or felt mistreated by him.
Bride said she believed standards should be set for how administrators and superintendents treat their staff and faculty, but that she couldn’t judge the recording of Younce from Oct. 19 because she understood his family was going through a difficult situation at the time of the recording, and she couldn’t put herself in his shoes.
She said rather than abuse from administration, she’s had to endure mistreatment and disrespect from parents, and that she herself has not listened to the recording.
“Mr. Spafford believes in what he’s saying,” Bride said. “I was pretty darn glad I did not have to be in the position that the Younce family was in. ... I don’t want to second guess what he did or what he said, because I’ve never been in that position.”
Spafford said he’s meeting with 14 and 15 teachers on an hourly and bi-hourly basis, having teachers come to his house, and even communicating with teachers through ghost email addresses to conceal their identities.
“I don’t understand why the School Board is defending him,” Spafford said. “We believe it’s almost a unanimous support of the teachers. ... These people are terrified. Parents are livid.”
