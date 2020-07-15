After almost 40 years, Jerry and Sharon Henrichon decided to close Park Place Florist and Garden Center at the end of June.
Jerry Henrichon said the COVID-19 pandemic had presented some challenges a few months ago but said the decision to close the business was not related to the virus.
Henrichon said he had considered retirement for a while. This year, because of COVID, he said he and Sharon wondered whether they wanted to take on the spring season with all the challenges they expected to face.
“We were uncertain what was going to happen. We didn’t know if the plant business was going to be there. Last year, we had a very busy season. This year, we had to actually close down for eight weeks. The first time we’ve ever had to lay off employees,” he said.
But Henrichon said as Vermont began to take steps toward reopening, interest in flowers and plants bloomed and Henrichon said Park Place sold out its inventory by June 1.
“The only reason I closed, eventually, was to retire,” he said.
Henrichon said he had adapted to changing times this year, creating an online presence with the help of his daughter, creating a method to allow curbside pickup and developing methods to work with customers and maintain social distancing. With those tools and the surge of interest, Park Place had a successful 2020.
“We were so pleasantly surprised, and I thought, ‘What better way to end my career than this past spring?’ which was actually a banner year,” he said.
Henrichon said he met Robert Curtis, his partner with whom he started Park Place Florist, at Pratico’s Flower Shop about 40 years ago.
The store was known as Dick’s Flowers when it was owned by Richard and Elizabeth “Betty” Chevalier for almost 35 years. Henrichon said the store had been closed for a few years when he and Curtis revived it in 1981.
“Back then, there were a couple of dilapidated greenhouses which we took down, and my partner and I constructed a couple of new greenhouses. There was a glass greenhouse there. It’s still standing today. It’s one of the few remaining glass greenhouses in the state of Vermont,” he said.
The shop bought from the Chevaliers was expanded and Henrichon said he expanded what they called the “outdoor business,” including lawn maintenance, landscape design and landscaping and the sale of trees and shrubs.
Curtis retired about 10 years ago. The outdoor business was closed a few years ago.
Henrichon said from the start of opening Park Place, he knew he would stick with it.
“It’s something I always enjoyed as a kid. I started mowing lawns as a youngster. It was actually just down the street at Pratico’s greenhouses. I always knew that I wanted to work outside,” he said.
Sharon Henrichon said her part in the business was minimal, as she was primarily employed as an orthodontic assistant but said she helped with the bookkeeping and during busy times like Valentine’s Day or Mothers Day.
“I loved everything about that business. It’s a very positive, happy business. Whenever I was there, it was always really bustling and the customers coming in were always happy. It’s a beautiful business with all the beautiful flowers and arrangements and nature and plants. There was just nothing about it that we didn’t love,” she said.
Jerry Henrichon said he enjoyed working with his staff, as well as getting to know the people in the town who were his customers.
“Some of the customers now are customers I knew back in grade school, high school, who got married, who had children, whose children grew up and got married,” he said.
Henrichon said there were customers for whom they provided wedding flowers, for whom they provide landscaping services once they bought a home, and for whom they provided arrangements when their family lost a loved one.
Over the years, Henrichon said, the internet greatly changed the floral business. In Park Place’s early days. There were a limited number of choices. The options that customers could view online made it more complicated to prepare a number of arrangements in advance because there were so many variations, Henrichon said.
Jerry and Sharon Henrichon plan to stay in Rutland; they want to spend time with their local grandson but also have a son who lives in Big Sky, Montana, and want to “spend some time there skiing in the winter months.”
Jerry said the business is up for sale, and there’s been a lot of interest.
“We’re hoping at some point soon, maybe Park Place will be running again. Maybe under the same name, maybe not. We don’t know at this point. We are certainly hopeful because it was a great business for us for 40 years. We’re hoping that someone else can come in and have the same experiences that we had,” he said.
