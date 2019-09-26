PITTSFORD — The intersection of Route 3 and Corn Hill Road has been characterized as dangerous, and come winter, town and state planners will gather to talk about possible changes.
Town Manager John Haverstock said in a Wednesday interview that the Agency of Transportation has agreed to conduct a traffic study on the Corn Hill Road, Route 3 intersection as well as near the entrance to Taranovich Field. The results will be discussed at a meeting scheduled during winter, attended by town officials, regional planners and AOT personnel. He said the study won’t cost the town anything.
The Select Board voted unanimously at its Sept. 18 meeting to request this of the AOT.
“The Regional Planning Commission actually came to me a year or so ago suggesting improvements to the curve around Corn Hill Road intersection because they had seen some traffic data showing accidents in that area,” said Haverstock at the Sept. 18 meeting. “And, over time, we have heard not only from people in that area, but also from people towards the south end of that road near the Proctor town line that they believe that area is also unsafe in that it involves a rapid change of speed limit from 25 in Proctor to 50 in Pittsford with a curve to go with it near the Taranovich Field.”
He told the board the regional planning commission suggested the letter be sent now in order to get a discussion started. Haverstock said solutions may involve reoworking the road, adding signs, or lowering the speed limit.
Corn Hill Road joins Route 3 at an angle. Right now, those coming off Corn Hill road have to yield, but visibility is restricted due to the angle.
Other parts of the road are also of concern.
“Down on the other end, it’s ridiculous to me that one, you’ve got all those houses, you’ve got a business, you’ve got a fairly sharp corner, and you’ve got entryway into a recreation field, after that if you want to bring it up to 50, okay, but it should be 35 at least around that corner,” said Selectman David Mills at the Sept. 18 meeting. “And the passing lane runs right up to the entrance of the rec field. Those are the two issues I have.”
It’s not just town leaders and planners who have concerns.
“And we have seven or eight property owners on both ends of that road who have expressed themselves pretty well in emails which we will submit along with the letter if you guys are willing to sign off on it,” said Haverstock.
Devon Neary, transportation planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said in an interview Thursday that given the road was recently repaved, it’s not likely the AOT will make major structural changes to the intersection, but given the strength of the case to be made here it may well go along with lowering the speed limit and increasing signage. He said he plans to assist the town in making its case with AOT.
“I think considering how critical that curve is and the fact the speed limit change is just after the curve I feel like they might be receptive to that change,” he said. “I think that would be a huge safety improvement for that corridor, for sure.”
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
