The Pines at Rutland is throwing a parade for its residents and their families.
The patriotic-themed parade is set for 2 p.m. Friday. Family members of Pines residents will be able to drive by and wave to their loved ones. Stacy Kent, director of admissions and marketing for the Pines said 30 cars were confirmed as of Wednesday, and the Rutland City Police have been invited along with the WJJR van.
Lineup for the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Rutland Middle School-Rutland High School Allen Street campus across from Rutland Regional Medical Center. Those in the parade are asked to be creative with their decorations and to remain inside them so as to follow social distancing guidelines.
Families have not been able to visit their loved ones at The Pines in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
