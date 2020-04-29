WEST RUTLAND — A paving project along Route 4A will begin soon.
According to the state Agency of Transportation, this week will see construction workers putting up signs. Next week, they’ll the foundations for new light poles to be installed at the intersection of Business Route 4 and Route 4A.
The project will go from Route 4 at the bottom of the off-ramp at Boardman Hill Road and go east along Route 4A for 2 miles to the border between Rutland Town and Rutland City.
Through the course of the project, the pavement will be milled and replaced and the jughandle at the intersection ultimately removed.
Construction crews will follow the rules in Gov. Phil Scott’s “Work Smart, Stay Safe” executive order, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, construction crews were allowed to work provided they have no more than five people per location, wear non-medical face coverings made from cloth, and keep six feet apart.
According to AOT, the project will at points see traffic reduced to one lane, but no delays are expected.
