PAWLET — After the town’s attorney and insurance carrier said it wouldn’t increase the town’s legal liability, the Select Board voted to adopt an inclusion statement.
The board voted unanimously at its June 1 meeting to adopt a statement of inclusion, written by Selectman John Malcolm, with one minor change.
Malcolm’s original statement, discussed at the previous board meeting, read, “The Town of Pawlet is proud of our long history of diversity and inclusion. We affirm our commitment to welcome people of all backgrounds, status and identity to live, to work, and to visit our Town. We stand for kindness, understanding, neighborliness, peace, tolerance and respect for and toward all. We stand against racism, bigotry, discrimination, prejudice, violence and hatred in all of their forms. Together we share a commitment and a responsibility for everyone in our Town to be safe, honored and valued.”
The statement the board adopted is the same, only it omits the word “safe” from the final sentence.
Select Board Member Jessica Van Oort said she’d consulted with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns again, as was decided at the previous meeting, and received advice from Fred Satink, VLCT deputy director of underwriting and loss control, saying to drop the word “safe” as doing so would reduce the town’s legal liability while still leaving the message intact.
According to Van Oort, Satink also said the town would be covered for any issues related to the statement.
Select Board Chair Michael Beecher said he heard back from the towns’ attorney, Merrill Bent, who said there was no issue with the statement and saw no reason it should be changed if the board thinks it reflects the values of the community. According to Beecher, Bent said the statement doesn’t expand the obligations of citizens.
At the previous meeting, Select Board Member Rich Hulett expressed concern that should the statement be adopted and someone move to Pawlet because of it, only to later be discriminated against by another citizen, that the town might be liable.
“It appears that everyone who has evaluated the statement can find no reason why not to adopt it,” said Beecher.
Malcolm said he was disappointed to see the word “safe” removed, as he felt it was important, but he understands the nature of insurance and insurance carriers and had no objection to the change.
Resident Julie Mach said she preferred the word be left in the statement.
“I really like the word ‘safe’ in that statement as well, John, and I think sometimes it has to come down to a willingness to accept some risk and weighing the risk versus the reward, and I think having a statement that indicates to people that we as a community are committed to people from all walks of life feeling safe, it is worth the very limited potential risk, and I personally would advise you leave it in because I’m OK with that limited risk,” she said.
Malcolm made the motion to adopt the statement, while Van Oort seconded it. After the vote, it was agreed the statement would be posted to the town website.
