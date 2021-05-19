PAWLET — The Select Board plans to vote again on a statement of inclusion once it hears back from its attorney and insurance carrier.
The topic was discussed at the board’s May 4 meeting, as well as the meeting on Tuesday. According to minutes from the May 4 meeting, Selectwoman Jessica Van Oort made a motion for the board to adopt the following statement: “The Town of Pawlet condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and will protect these classes to the fullest extent of the law. As a Town, we formally condemn discrimination of all its forms and commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community. The Town of Pawlet is and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Van Oort said she’d consulted with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns over the language. Her motion never got a second. Selectman John Malcolm then made a motion for the board to adopt a statement he drafted, which reads: “The Town of Pawlet is proud of our long history of diversity and inclusion. We affirm our commitment to welcome people of all backgrounds, status, and identity to live, to work, and to visit our Town. We stand for kindness, understanding, neighborliness, peace, tolerance, and respect for and toward all. We stand against racism, bigotry, discrimination, prejudice, violence and hatred in all of their forms. Together we share a commitment and a responsibility for everyone in our Town to be safe, honored, and valued.”
Van Oort seconded the motion. Only she and Malcolm voted in favor. Selectmen Bob Jones and Rich Hulett, as well as Chairman Mike Beecher, were opposed. Beecher said he wanted to gather opinions from more townspeople and do more research.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Beecher said the board had received a great deal of feedback on the subject.
Kristin Powers, assistant to the Select Board, said 41 people sent emails in favor of a statement of inclusion. Three weren’t in favor.
Resident Frank Nelson said the board has what it needs to adopt a statement, adding that the state on the whole has a history of being socially progressive.
“I think it’s a no-brainer myself, out of respect to the history of Vermont,” he said. “It’s who we are.”
Martha Schoenemann agreed.
“It seems like there’s a lot in favor in town about having something like this, and again to mention how Pawlet has been portrayed in the news in the last six months, it’s really, we have to counter that with something positive,” she said.
The town has made headlines in recent months over a zoning bylaw dispute with a local firearms school.
“I want to back up what Martha said, that if what was sent by the folks in this town is any indication, we have about 95% of the town that is behind this statement, and polling numbers like that don’t happen,” said Van Oort. “When something is favored by 70% of people is considered kind of a landslide.”
Beecher and Hulett said they felt it prudent to clear the language with the town attorney, Merrill Bent. Beecher said he’d emailed Bent Malcolm’s statement, but hasn’t heard back yet.
Hulett said he believes everyone is in favor of some kind of statement of inclusion, but it’s the board’s job to protect the town from liabilities. He said if someone were to move to Pawlet because of the inclusion statement, and then they were to experience discrimination from someone in town or outside of it, they might be in a position to sue the town.
“I’m not a lawyer, I don’t know that. Merrill is,” he said. “ I think we have a responsibility as a board to get her take on it and go from there.”
Malcolm said that while he was once a Legislator, he’s not a lawyer, and agreed that the language should be looked over by an attorney.
While Van Oort and Town Clerk Deb Hawkins said the board could vote to endorse the statement now, pending feedback from legal counsel, the board ultimately opted to wait until its next meeting.
