PAWLET — The Development Review Board (DRB) has told Daniel Banyai that he needs to provide more information about what he claims is a new shed to be built on his property, or his permit will be reversed and denied.
Banyai lives at 541 Briar Hill Road. In 2017, he began operating the Slate Ridge firearms school. The town claimed he didn’t have the proper permits to do so, sparking a legal battle in which the state Environmental Court told him to tear down the buildings associated with the school, cease operations there and pay the town $46,000. The town then claimed Banyai hadn’t taken any steps to comply with the order, so it sought a contempt of court hearing. Not long after, Banyai obtained an attorney and informed the Vermont Supreme Court of his intent to appeal the Environmental Court decision.
Separate from that, Banyai applied for a permit to build what he claims is a storage shed to be attached to an already permitted dwelling. The permit was granted by town Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal, but was then appealed by Banyai’s neighbors, the Hulett family, who have accused Banyai of threatening behavior. The Huletts claimed at a DRB hearing earlier in June that the shed Banyai wants to build may already exist and is one of the buildings the court ordered removed.
At the June hearing, the DRB asked Banyai to allow members of the DRB to visit his property to see where he wants to build the shed. Banyai said he would approve the visit, but only if the town let him pick which DRB members visited, the town add him to its insurance and provide armed security.
The DRB’s order on the Huletts’ appeal, dated June 23, says that Banyai can submit, within 30 days, “a site plan prepared by a Vermont-licensed surveyor or engineer detailing all existing improvements (buildings and all other development, as defined in the Pawlet Unified Zoning Bylaws), including dimensions and setbacks from boundary lines, and including a depiction of the location of the proposed structure. The Landowner must also identify the type of storage structure proposed in the application.”
Banyai has the right to appeal the decision, but if it stands and the 30 days goes by without him submitting the requested information, the permit will be reversed and denied, according to the decision.
Under the DRB decision’s finding of facts, on April 7, Rosenthal requested Banyai allow a site visit. Banyai never responded, so a visit never happened. The DRB found that Banyai’s conditions for allowing such a visit were unreasonable and counted as a denial.
“If the proposed structure is for a new storage building in a new location as an accessory to a properly permitted garage/apartment, then the Permit may have been properly granted,” states the decision. “If, on the other hand,the permit is for an existing, unpermitted structure, then the Permit would not have been properly granted. The DRB does not have sufficient information to conclude that the Permit application is for a new structure as opposed to an existing, unpermitted structure.”
