A West Pawlet man is being held without bail after police said he threatened a woman he knew at his home Sunday.
August Wilson Smith Jr., 70, of West Pawlet, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services, a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening and a misdemeanor count of being a person convicted of a violent crime but being in possession of a firearm.
According to affidavits filed in the case, Smith was convicted of domestic assault in 1994. The 25-year-old conviction made it illegal for Smith to possess a firearm and modified the domestic assault charge to make it a felony.
Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, said in an affidavit that she and two other troopers were dispatched to Smith's Rupert Hill Road in Pawlet around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatcher Ryan Rooker told police that a woman called to report Smith had hit her and was threatening her life. Rooker said while the woman was on the phone, he could hear a man saying that if the woman called police, “he would shoot her with a bullet.”
At the home, a 69-year-old woman said Smith assaulted her and threatened her life. She said there was a loaded rifle in the home but said it might be an airsoft weapon.
The woman said Smith doesn't like it when she smokes marijuana. She said they had gone to see a band in Granville, N.Y., and Smith was unhappy with her because she was smoking marijuana, so he left and she had to find another way home.
When she got home, she and Smith talked and decided to end their relationship. The woman said she had been packing on Saturday and Sunday. She said she was packing food and she and Smith began to argue about a bag of pasta noodles.
The woman said Smith wanted her to get rid of them and she didn't want to throw them away. During the argument, Smith slapped her in the face with an open hand, she said.
The woman told Ducharme she called police but Smith grabbed the phone from her, hung it up and told her if he went to jail because of her, he would “put a bullet in (her) head” when he got out. The woman said she didn't leave because Smith was threatening her personally and threatening to “destroy all (her) stuff.”
Smith denied pointing a gun at the woman or threatening her but indicated where in the house they could find a firearm.
Speaking to police at his home, Smith confirmed the woman's story, according to the affidavit. Ducharme said Smith told troopers he slapped the woman in the face and walked away.
Ducharme said police also spoke to Smith at the Castleton police station. During the second interview, Smith told police that after he slapped the woman, he knew he shouldn't have hit her. He also allegedly admitted to stopping her at least once from calling police.
“The only reason I didn't want her calling 911 was because I didn't want the State Police to come out. I realize now that was the wrong thing to do,” Smith allegedly said in an audio-recorded statement.
In a second affidavit, Ducharme said police on July 7 retrieved a .22 caliber rifle and an Ithaca Arms single-shot repeater firearm.
Ducharme said both firearms were taken from the home because of conditions imposed by a judge after Smith's arrest.
During Smith's arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Travis Weaver said the state was more concerned about the alleged threat Smith made while the woman was calling 911 than in his previous conviction for domestic assault when asking Smith be held without bail.
“Any threat of violence toward someone trying to report a crime to the state signals this is a person who may not be able to be safely monitored through conditions of release,” he said.
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represented Smith, said his client was retired and had been satisfactorily discharged from probation after his 1994 conviction. Stevens said if Smith was held without bail, the state would be restraining Smith's liberty without process.
Judge Samuel Hoar set the case for a hearing on July 17 to determine whether Smith will be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the case.
If convicted of the charges against him, Smith could be sentenced to up to nine years in jail.
