PAWLET — The town, through its attorney, is once again asking the court to jail and fine Daniel Banyai for allegedly not complying with previous court orders.
Attorney Merrill Bent, of the firm Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny P.C., representing Pawlet, on Thursday filed a request with the Environmental Court to find Banyai in contempt of a March 5, 2021, order and an April 18, 2022, interim order.
The filings asks the court to:
Order Banyai to pay two purgeable fines of $5,000 each to the town.
Order that all structures on Banyai’s property be demolished, beside a permitted garage apartment, and for him to specify how the demolition will occur.
To order that Banyai be imprisoned until he can show the structures are gone and that he’s paid the two purgeable fines.
To impose fines in the amount of $200 per day from March 6, 2021, until the property comes into compliance.
To order Banyai to pay the town’s legal fees from Jan. 15, 2022, to date, and the cost of his deposition.
The legal saga between Banyai and the town began several years ago revolving around Banyai’s address at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet where he opened Slate Ridge, a firearms training school. The town took him to court claiming he didn’t have the necessary permits for the school. Banyai fought the claim, with his case at one point reaching the Vermont Supreme Court, to little avail, with the courts regularly siding with the town and imposing fines and orders. Some of them Banyai has paid, however the town continues to claim he hasn’t complied with the court.
According to Bent’s recent filing, Banyai was supposed to have his property surveyed and to file a revised survey by May 18, but didn’t do this.
“Notably, this was Defendant’s second chance to file the survey, after failing to timely submit it in conformity with the Court’s March 5, 2021, Order, and instead submitting an incomplete survey in flagrant disregard the plain terms thereof. For this, he should be fined $5,000, according to Bent.
The second $5,000 fine should be imposed, Bent claims because Banyai didn’t cooperate with a court order directing him to answer the town’s questions.
“Of particular relevance with respect to Paragraph 4 of the Interim Order is Defendant’s refusal to answer with respect to the source of the funds he used to pay the fines previously imposed by the Court,” reads Bent’s filing. “In his responses to the Town’s Interrogatories, Defendant denies having any source of income. Yet Defendant continues to construct buildings on his property and care for large animals requiring feeding and veterinary care, and was able to pay a fine of over $53,000.”
The filing claims that Banyai said the funds were a gift and that he couldn’t disclose the source.
Bent’s filing also claims that Banyai wasn’t truthful when it came to allowing officials to access his property for a site visit. While the site visit occurred, the reasons Banyai gave for not allowing all-terrain vehicle access weren’t present.
Finally, the complaint lists about 17 structures that Bent claims need to be torn down per order of the court.
“It remains clear — as it has been for over a year — that Defendant has no intention of complying with this Court’s orders, or with local zoning or State permitting laws,” reads Bent’s filing.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
