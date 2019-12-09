PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library has hired someone to carry out parts of its four-year strategic plan.
According to a release from the library, Sara Young, of Middletown Springs, now holds the title of community connector, a position funded for one year by the Windham Foundation, and the Vermont Community Foundation, in addition to funds from the Lyman Orton Fund and the Spark! Connecting Community Program.
According to the library, Young will help town and community groups communicate and work together. Young has a 15-year background in working for nonprofit groups around Cape Ann, Massachusetts.
“Having engaged the community in an organized and thoughtful planning process, the library is confident that its initiatives are rooted in the needs and aspirations of our community,” Library Director Mary Lou Willits said in a release. “Sara’s community development expertise will certainly further the mission of the Pawlet Public Library and at the same time help build a stronger community."
