PAWLET — The only contested race for town office is for library trustee. Harley Cudney, Marin Kravitt and Kathryn Lawrence are running for two three-year seats. There are no contested School Board races, according to Town Clerk Deb Hawkins.
Voters in the Mettawee School District, consisting of Pawlet and Rupert, are invited to attend a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 to discuss articles that will be voted on by Australian ballot March 1.
Article 6 asks voters to approve a school budget of $6,009,284. It notes this reflects spending $17,734 per equalized pupil, a 9.4% increase over the current level.
Article 7 asks whether voters will put $40,000 into the buildings and grounds maintenance reserve fund.
Town voters can join a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 , then can vote by Australian ballot on March 1.
For Pawlet voters, polls open at the Town Office from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Rupert, polls open at the Town Office in West Rupert at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Article 2 on the Pawlet town ballot asks voters to approve a general fund budget of $469,155. Article 3 is the highway budget asking for a vote on $616,122. Article 4 asks voters to put $25,000 into the town equipment fund. Article 5 is for $17,000 into the capital budget fund for maintaining town owned buildings. Article 6 asks voters to spend $15,000 to upgrade and maintain the wastewater treatment plant. Article 7 asks voters to spend $145,000 to be split evenly between the Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department and the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department.
Article 32 asks voters if the Select Board should issue a letter supporting the placement of a monument on the Town Green to commemorate the town’s contributions to the Revolutionary War, which would be funded by grants and donations.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.