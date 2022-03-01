Much of “For the Love of Rutland,” a documentary that will be broadcast on Vermont PBS on Thursday, was filmed while city residents were divided over the potential resettlement of Syrian refugees.
But the story told by the film is about more than a single issue, the film’s director says.
The documentary, directed by Jennifer Maytorena Taylor, follows Stacie Griffin, a Rutland resident dealing with issues of poverty and the aftermath of substance abuse, and more well-known Rutland names like former mayor Chris Louras, Don Chioffi and Rutland High School teacher Marsha Cassel.
The documentary covers the period from when Louras announced the city would accept 100 refugees in 2016 through refugee resettlement policy changes under then-president Donald Trump that resulted in the city only welcoming three families — a total of about a dozen people. It also explores much of the ensuing unrest, including Louras losing a race for mayor, which he blamed on the refugee issue. However, the documentary spends more time telling Griffin’s story as she struggles to find her place in the city through a difficult economy.
Taylor and her family moved to Rutland from Los Angeles in the 1970s before moving to Clarendon. She said this gave her something of an “outsider’s perspective” on the city, but she wanted to make a film here for about 20 years.
Taylor said some people may remember her late father, Jeff Taylor, who was a lawyer in Rutland, and her mother, Kate Taylor, an educator who still is involved with the Rutland Free Library.
She considered a documentary on the opioid epidemic when the issue was receiving a lot of media coverage but while her sister and mother still live in the area, she was concerned that Rutlanders would be wary of another person “coming in as an outsider.”
“But when I saw that Chris announced Syrian refugees would start coming into town, I thought that would be a different way to tell a story about Rutland that would really explore all of its dynamics through a different kind of story catalyst,” she said.
Taylor said she believed Rutland would be a setting through which she could look at issues, such as declining population, changing demographics, drug addiction and poverty.
Jim Sabataso, now a Rutland Herald reporter, was writing columns for the Herald about the refugee issue at the time when he was asked to participate as “boots on the ground” when Taylor wasn’t on the East Coast.
Sabataso, a field producer and cinematographer for the project, said “For the Love of Rutland” was the first professional film on which he worked and recorded events including Rutland Welcomes meetings.
“It was really interesting to see a lot of the nuance on both sides of this issue as it was playing out and what people’s motivations were, how the town was really exploring and unpacking this issue. It was something that was happening globally, nationally. But seeing it on a local level, having this debate about refugees really opened my eyes,” he said.
Taylor said Griffin became a prominent character in the story she was telling after she realized she wanted to go beyond the two sides.
“I was very curious about who in Rutland hadn’t taken a side. Who was maybe open to dialogue. Who was maybe not open immediately to the idea resettlement but at least indicated that they would be open to thinking about it. And also who in Rutland because of their economic circumstances didn’t maybe feel that they could be at the center of the argument,” she said.
Griffin filled that need, Taylor found. While filming continued, Taylor said the crew built trust with Griffin and were able to focus on “her personal journey.”
“The refugee issue, in a way, was a catalyst because I knew it would be a way to activate people. People would be engaged and talking (although) I had no idea where that issue would go and at the same time ... get at something much more timeless such as how do we treat people in general in our country who are more vulnerable. How do we treat people who’ve been in cycles of poverty for multiple generations and who have in some respects been marginalized,” she said.
Sabataso said it was “kind of a surreal experience” to see the finished documentary, for which he had seen several cuts before the final version was completed.
Taylor said she was trying to be respectful, whether she agreed with their argument or not.
“I think it’s a very honest film. I tried to kind of ‘call it as I saw it’ in a certain sense even though at the same time I’m saying there’s obviously synthesis in there of different points of view and you have to kind of ultimately choose a story path and (“For the Love of Rutland”) had a lot to do with Stacie’s evolution as someone who, in a certain sense was transcending ideology,” she said.
“Sometimes if you really love a place or person you have to be honest about it,” Taylor said.
“For the Love of Rutland” was chosen as one of Indiewire’s “10 Most Exciting Films” at the 2020 Hot Docs International Film Festival and one of 2020’s “Best 10 Documentaries” by POV magazine.
It will be shown at 8 p.m. on Vermont PBS on Thursday.
The movie can be streamed for free in March by following the link at tinyurl.com/mpw3hf42 and confirming the local PBS station.
