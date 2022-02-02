MONTPELIER — Starting this spring, Vermont will begin testing schools for polychlorinated biphenyl contamination.
The state claims it is the first in the United States to do so.
According to a prepared statement from the Agency of Natural Resources, and the Department of Health, PCBs are a group of harmful, man-made chemicals commonly used in construction and electrical work prior to 1980. If PCB levels at a school are found to be high enough, action will have to be taken. This effort comes from Act 74, a law passed by the Legislature in 2021, Any school built or renovated before 1980 must test its indoor air for PCBs by July 1, 2024.
Information about the testing program can be found at dec.vermont.gov/pcb-schools, while information on PCBs is at healthvermont.gov/pcb online.
