Who will star in next week’s New Year’s Eve special for PEG-TV? It could be you.
On New Year’s Eve, the cable access station based in Rutland will air videos of area residents showing their talents, whether it’s singing, comedy, juggling, dancing or reciting poetry. The videos should be about 5 to 10 minutes long and can be submitted to the PEG-TV web page at pegtv.com
The concept for the programming came from Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, who performs as a comedian himself.
“I basically had this idea that since a lot of the performers in the area couldn’t actually perform anywhere in front of a live audience, I was just toying with an idea of how we could get them on the air,” he said.
Leypoldt said pandemic restrictions would have made it unlikely a band or other performers to do their art at the PEG-TV studios in Rutland. Location recording would prove challenging, that might include finding a way to maintain social distancing and providing a crew at an event where people would be maskless and singing.
Leypoldt said he then had the idea that performers might be able to record themselves with something as simple as their phone.
“They could just put on a small performance at home, Dropbox it to us and we could put it on the air for New Year’s Eve as a way to say goodbye for the dreadful 2020 and hello to 2021,” Leypoldt said.
Dropbox is a program that allows users to send large files like videos.
PEG-TV staff is looking for videos that show the talents of the producer, who is the person who produces the content. The videos should be suitable for all ages, but Leypoldt said some videos with stronger language might be suitable for broadcast “in the wee hours.”
The videos can’t be the property of an outside owner. For instance, a video showing a local band that was recorded by and for the local news could not be used by PEG-TV.
If the video features performers who are younger than 18, the producer should provide PEG-TV with proof that a parent or guardian approves of the broadcast.
Leypoldt is hoping to get a variety of performances in the videos that he hopes will cover anything the producers believe the audience will find entertaining.
As of Wednesday morning, only a handful of videos had been submitted to PEG-TV, but Leypoldt said videos will be accepted until about noon Dec. 31.
No host is expected to bridge the videos or introduce them.
“Just as public access does, whatever we get in, we’ll put on the air, and let producers provide their own context,” Leypoldt said.
Videos will be played throughout the night in between regular programming on New Year’s Eve, and if there are enough videos submitted, Leypoldt said he hopes to run them together from midnight.
Sarah Nadler, PEG-TV’s marketing and communications coordinator, said the public access channel strongly relies on the producers for the content that viewers enjoy.
“We wanted to do one last thing that really focuses on the members of the community and, in a year like this year, with people who haven’t been able to sing or dance or perform in whatever way they do, we wanted to give them that platform to let them know that we’re here to celebrate our community,” she said.
While Leypoldt said he didn’t suggest the idea with himself in mind, he said he found that he missed the opportunity to do live comedy for an audience.
“I felt other artists are probably feeling the same way. Maybe this will kind of give them a little bit of a break, actually feel relaxed and do a performance. Even though you’re not in front of a live audience, it still kind of meets that need,” he said.
Leypoldt said the lack of opportunity to perform “breaks his heart,” especially because there’s no way to know when live performances will be possible again.
“Every artist in the community needs to have a venue, and I just want PEG-TV to be that venue,” he said.
Potential producers should go to the PEG-TV homepage on the internet and look for the slide that says, “Calling all performers,” for a link at pegtv.com/nye for more information on submitting videos.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
