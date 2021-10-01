WALLINGFORD — While four out of five Select Board members were skeptical, according to town records, PEG-TV will begin recording and airing the board’s meetings in October.
PEG-TV is the nonprofit cable-access station covering Rutland County. It programs government, education and community shows on television, its website, pegtv.com, and its YouTube channel, bit.ly/PEGTV01.
Part of what it does is record local government meetings, such as school boards and town select boards. PEG-TV Executive Director, Tom Leypoldt, said Friday that PEG is covering 11 boards, with Wallingford to become the 12th.
“What prompted this, essentially, was we had a message on Facebook where someone said, how come you don’t cover the Wallingford Select Board? I said, well, we’d never thought of it and they are in our service territory, so if we can accommodate it, we will,” said Leypoldt.
According to the draft minutes from the Sept. 20 Wallingford Select Board meeting, only Selectwoman Kathy Luzader was in favor of the board’s meetings being included.
Minutes from the meeting say that on Sept. 20, Chelsea Tice, of PEG-TV, spoke to the board saying the station had received requests to air the meetings. She described the process the station’s producers use to set up and break down their equipment. She told the board the recordings aren’t edited and are viewable on the stations channels and online outlets. Selectman Bruce Duchesne, according to the minutes, wished to know if the YouTube comments would be turned off. Tice said “no,” but outrageous or offensive comments would be removed. Duchesne said he’s aware the town had no legal authority to disallow the recording, but wasn’t in favor of it because he was concerned officials and visitors might be reluctant to share their views and opinions. Selectman John McClallen expressed a similar point of view, according to the minutes. Selectwoman Rose Regula said she was also opposed.
The minutes say Select Board Chair Nelson Tift was strongly opposed, feeling it might stifle discussions among board members and members of the public.
On Friday, Tift said he had little to say on the matter and PEG-TV has the right under the Constitution to air the recorded meetings.
“I think the general consensus of the board was, we’d prefer to not be on camera, but basically none of us really think of ourselves as being public figures, but that’s just the way it is,” he said. “They broadcast a lot of towns. I really have no idea how it will go. I would assume it won’t make much of a change.”
He said the space where board meetings are held is a bit cluttered, so finding space to set up camera equipment might pose a challenge.
“That will kind of limit the space, but other than that, they’ve done enough of these where they should have a good idea of what they’re doing,” he said.
Leypoldt said it’s not uncommon for small government boards to be “camera shy” at first. He said PEG planned to cover the Wallingford meetings anyway, but Town Administrator Sandi Switzer suggested they converse with the board, hence the Sept. 20 meeting.
“I think they were a little bit concerned about how many cameras are going to be there, it’s not going to be live, it’s going to be recorded, it’s just not something they’re accustomed to, having a camera in the room,” Leypoldt said. “There’s probably going to be a small adjustment period for their comfort level.”
It often happens, he said, that towns being filmed come to find it a benefit, both for public participation and their own record keeping.
During the pandemic, Leypoldt said, PEG-TV lost many of its field producers, the folks who go out and film the meetings. Boards were allowed to hold meetings remotely, and many turned over their recordings to PEG-TV to be aired.
Leypoldt said he’d love to have an army of field producers to record every meeting in PEG-TV’s service area. What limits them is staff and the fact that many government meetings happen on a Monday or Tuesday.
Wallingford Select Board meets on the first and third Monday of each month in the Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is Oct. 11. The agenda and minutes from past meetings can be found on the website, wallingfordvt.com.
