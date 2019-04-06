RUTLAND — Rex Accavallo has been named CEO of the Royal Group Inc., a privately owned, full-service, security and fire company.
A Champlain College graduate, Accavallo was manager of The Royal Group’s Burlington office, named by Vermont Business Magazine as one of 40 Rising Stars Class of 2013, and named vice president of The Royal Group in 2016.
The Royal Group Inc. was founded by his grandfather, Louis “Bunnie” Accavallo, in 1935, and purchased by Rex’s father, Lee Accavallo, in 1978.
