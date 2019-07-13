Accounting firm O’Brien Shortle Reynolds & Sabotka, PC, in Rutland announced the promotion of Karen A. Bartlett to partner.
Bartlett has been with the firm since 2008, specializing in nonprofit auditing and tax return preparation for individuals and businesses. She has most recently served as an audit and accounting manager and with her promotion will be responsible for managing a portfolio of clients in her areas of expertise. Bartlett is a member of the Vermont Society of CPAS and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
