MONTPELIER — Green Up Vermont has hired Kate Alberghini as their new executive director.
Alberghini joins Green Up from her position as Green Mountain Valley School Marketing and Communications manager, as well as former marketing specialist for the State of Vermont in the Chief Marketing Office, and director of Creative Services for Norwich University. In addition, she is the creator and sole producer of the annual Vermont Women’s Expo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.