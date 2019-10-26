BARRE — Community Capital of Vermont announced that central Vermont resident Alex Rob is its new executive director. With a background in financial and human services, for the past five years, he has been the executive director of Community Connections, the largest provider of childcare in Washington County.
Community Capital is a statewide, nonprofit community-based lending organization whose mission is to help small businesses and lower income entrepreneurs.
Rob holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago. With interests in skating, hockey, hiking and biking, he is an officer and coach for the Central Vermont Skating Association and Secretary of the East Montpelier Recreation Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.