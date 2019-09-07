RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center welcomes anesthesiologist Erika M. Cyr, MD, to its team.
Dr. Cyr, originally from Fort Kent, Maine, received her Doctor of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in anesthesiology at Walter Reed National Military Center and internship with Madigan Army Medical Center. Dr. Cyr is board-certified in anesthesiology.
